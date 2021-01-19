 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

82 Stupid Things From The Trump Era You Probably Forgot About

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

82 Stupid Things From The Trump Era You Probably Forgot About

The sun may be setting on Trump's presidency, but we'll always remember the time he stared into it during an eclipse.

By David Mack and Brandon Wall

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Brandon Wall Brandon Wall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 19, 2021, at 1:04 p.m. ET

Posted on January 19, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. ET

1. When he got to sit in a Big Boy Truck.

Jim Watson / Getty Images

2. When he stared into the sun during an eclipse.

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

3. When he touched The Orb.

Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Royal Council / Handout / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

4. When he called Lil Pump "Little Pimp."

Carlos Osorio / AP

5. When he marveled that "nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated."

Aude Guerrucci-Pool / Getty Images

6. When the German government released this photo of world leaders fed up with him.

Handout / Getty Images

7. When he addressed thousands of Boy Scouts with a rambling political speech about cocktail parties and rich people having sex on boats.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

8. When he told scientists that they might kill the coronavirus by finding a way to inject people with light or disinfectants.

Chris Delmas / Getty Images

9. When he served college football players a fast-food feast during a government shutdown and posed for this photo.

Shealah Craighead / White House

10. When he speculated that anti–police brutality protesters were throwing bags of soup.

Popphoto2526 / Getty Images

11. When he told a hurricane victim whose yard became the landing spot for someone’s unmoored yacht, "At least you got a nice boat out of the deal."

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

12. When he met with people affected by mass shootings at schools and had a note reminding himself to say "I hear you."

Carolyn Kaster / AP

13. When he told reporters his coronavirus test came back "positively toward the negative."

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

14. When he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and released photographs of himself working in which he appeared to be signing blank pieces of paper with a marker.

Joyce N. Boghosian / The White House via Getty Images

15. When he briefly left the hospital to hold a COVID parade and greet supporters.

Alex Edelman / Getty Images

16. When he met the lawn mower boy.

Afp Contributor / Getty Images

17. When he sat at the tiny desk.

White House

18. When he hugged and kissed the flag.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

19. When he said he was waiting for "EASY D."

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

20. When he congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection despite being advised in a State Department memo, "DO NOT CONGRATULATE."

Universal History Archive

21. When he tossed paper towels to hurricane victims like he was giving out T-shirts at a basketball game.

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

22. When he tweeted the word "covfefe" in the middle of the night.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

23. When he said he met with the "Prince of Whales."

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

24. When he walked in front of the Queen and she made this face.

Richard Pohle / WPA Pool / Getty Images

25. When he pronounced the national park "Yosemite" as "Yo-Semite."

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

26. When he drew on a hurricane map with a Sharpie.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

27. When he said a hurricane was "one of the wettest we've ever seen, from the standpoint of water."

Alex Wong / Getty Images

28. When he boarded Air Force One on a windy day.

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

29. When he feuded with the musical Hamilton.

Bebeto Matthews / AP

30. When he feuded with Meryl Streep.

Handout / Getty Images

31. When he feuded with Robert De Niro.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

32. When he feuded with Jay-Z.

Andy Willsher / Redferns

33. When he feuded with LeBron James.

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

34. When he feuded with Meghan Markle.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

35. When he feuded with the movie Parasite.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

36. When he feuded with a literal child.

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

37. When he saluted a North Korean general.

North Korean State TV / Via Twitter: @willripleyCNN

38. When he bragged about his cognitive abilities by repeating the phrase "person, woman, man, camera, TV."

Fox News

39. When he made Mitt Romney pose for this surprise photo.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

40. When he complained for years about the water pressure in toilets.

Steve Taylor / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

41. When he complained for years about windmills (falsely) killing birds, knocking out TV reception, and causing cancer.

John Trump / Getty Images

42. When he had tape on his tie.

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

43. When he met with Kanye West.

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

44. When he met with Kanye West another time.

Consolidated News Pictures / Getty Images

45. When he released a photo of himself pretending to write his inauguration speech.

White House

46. When he lied *to the CIA* about the number of people at his inauguration.

Bill OLeary /The Washington Post via Getty Images

47. When he apparently didn't get the memo about not smiling in this picture with the pope.

Evan Vucci, Pool / AP

48. When he talked about how he had bombed Syria while eating "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen."

Rebeca Mello / Getty Images

49. When he didn't seem to like a French military band's cover of Daft Punk.

Élysée / Via Facebook: watch

50. When he talked about "local milk people."

Rapeepong Puttakumwong / Getty Images

51. When he said he met with the president of the Virgin Islands (which is him).

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

52. When he dumped his fish food.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

53. When he did this handshake.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

54. When he was thirsty.

Jim Lo Scalzo / Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

55. When he asked a kid on Christmas Eve if they were "still a believer in Santa."

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

56. When he took credit for no planes crashing.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

57. When he said he was "like, really smart" and a "very stable genius."

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Im

58. When he brushed dandruff off the French president's shoulder in front of the global media.

Ludovic Marin / Getty Images

59. When he said he was too busy to get his wife a birthday gift.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

60. When he showed up late to a meeting on women's empowerment.

Yves Herman / Reuters

61. When he showed Kim Jong Un a fake movie trailer starring the two of them bringing about world peace.

YouTube

62. When he fell for a prank phone call.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Im

63. When he played catch and looked genuinely happy.

Evan Vucci / AP

64. When he played catch and looked genuinely unhappy.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

65. When he boasted about his administration and the entire UN General Assembly laughed at him.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

66. When he was asked what he was thankful for at Thanksgiving and he said himself.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

67. When he got dunked on by a cathedral.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

68. When he held a press conference on the coronavirus and touched seven people.

AP

69. When he made a 69 joke (Nice).

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

70. When he wanted to buy Greenland and it caused a diplomatic crisis when Denmark refused to sell.

Reda&co / REDA&CO/Universal Images Group v

71. When he said he would build a border wall in Colorado.

Oliver Contreras-Pool / Getty Images

72. When he said the moon was part of Mars.

Irham Ghani Rizki / Getty Images

73. When he said we need to rake forests to prevent fires.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

74. When he said revolutionary forces "took over the airports" during the American War of Independence in the 18th century.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

75. When he seemed to think F-35 fighter jets were actually invisible.

Eric Baradat / Getty Images

76. When he suggested nuking hurricanes.

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

77. When he kept tearing up documents and staffers had to tape them back together.

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

78. When he shoved another world leader out of the way so he could be in the front of a photo.

/ AP

79. When he called Tim Cook "Tim Apple."

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

80. When he defended his ability to walk down a ramp.

Sue Ogrocki / AP

81. When he needed help to walk down a ramp.

Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP

82. When the tan wasn't quite right.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020
White House Photos @photowhitehouse

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @photowhitehouse

h/t Jules Suzdaltsev for the inspiration.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT