 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Sorry, Tim Cook, You're Tim Apple Now. That's How It Works.

Trending

Sorry, Tim Cook, You're Tim Apple Now. That's How It Works.

Do you know your Tim?

By Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 6, 2019, at 6:17 p.m. ET

Today, President Donald Trump met with Apple's CEO. The guy in the glasses.

Apple&#x27;s CEO (we&#x27;ll get to him later), President Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump.
Tom Brenner / Getty Images

Apple's CEO (we'll get to him later), President Donald Trump, and Ivanka Trump.

The occasion was the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting. There were a bunch of CEOs and officials there. At one point, Trump called Apple's CEO by the wrong name. But hey, names are hard.

  1. What is this man's name?

    Tom Brenner / Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tim Cook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tim Apple
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tim Cook!

    This man is Tim Cook, one of the most famous CEOs in the world. Apple is the name of the company.

    Tim Cook!
    Via Stephanie Keith

Yep, here's Trump saying "Tim Apple":

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple”
Sean O'Kane @sokane1

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple”

Reply Retweet Favorite

Better luck next time, Tim!

Tom Brenner / Getty Images
  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT