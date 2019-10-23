Trump Said He’s Building A Wall In Colorado, And No One Knows What He’s Talking About

President Trump said Wednesday he is building a border wall in Colorado, even though the state is located nearly smack in the center of the United States, hundreds of miles away from Mexico.

"We're building a wall on the border of New Mexico, and we're building a wall in Colorado," Trump said while speaking at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh. "We're building a beautiful wall — a big one that really works."

People at the conference — many of them wearing hard hats and yellow reflective vests — started to clap as the president spoke about the Colorado wall, one that he said "you can't get over, you can't get under."

Some supporters gave the president a standing ovation.

"And we're not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned," Trump said.