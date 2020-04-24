Trump Suggested Experts Find A Way To Inject Light Or Disinfectants Into Human Bodies To Kill The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

After learning about the effects of sunlight and household disinfectants on the novel coronavirus, President Trump suggested Thursday that experts should find a way to inject light and disinfectants into human bodies to kill the virus.

"Supposing you brought the light inside of the body which you could do either through the skin or in some other way," Trump said during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing. "The whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That's uh, that's pretty powerful."

Trump made the comments after William Bryan, acting under secretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security gave a presentation on the impacts of solar light, bleach, and isopropyl alcohol on the virus on surfaces and in the air.

"Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus both surfaces and in the air," Bryan said. "Bleach will kill the virus in five minutes. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds. ... You rub it and it goes away faster."

Trump then suggested scientists could find some way to "hit the body" with ultraviolet or "just very powerful" light and also see if they could inject the body with disinfectants to get rid of the virus.

"I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute," he said. "Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that."

