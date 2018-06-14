Trump Was Seen Saluting A North Korean Military Officer In Kim Jong Un's Propaganda Video

In a moment of confusion, the US president can be seen returning a salute from a North Korean military official.

North Korea put out a propaganda video Thursday chronicling the summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump — and the footage has some stand-out moments.

The most notable of these comes at 23:26, when the president is glad-handing a number of North Korean dignitaries and military officials.

Initially offering his hand for a shake, Trump is met with a salute from a North Korean military officer. The president then salutes the military figure in turn — as the officer offers his hand.

When asked about the gesture, White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "It's a common courtesy when a military official from another government salutes to return the gesture."