BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Making Jokes After Donald Trump Stared Directly At The Sun During The Eclipse

news / eclipse

People Are Making Jokes After Donald Trump Stared Directly At The Sun During The Eclipse

The president of the United States was handed protective glasses to wear for the remainder of his time spent staring at the sun.

By Brad Esposito and Remy Smidt

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 4:16 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has been photographed briefly staring directly at the sun during the solar eclipse. An aide then reportedly shouted, "Don't look," telling the president to make sure he was wearing his protective glasses.

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C.… https://t.co/qasqEThgnt
ABC News @ABC

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C.… https://t.co/qasqEThgnt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here he is...

Andrew Harnik / AP

...pointing and looking at the sun.

Andrew Harnik / AP

Trump was on the Truman balcony of the White House with first lady Melania Trump when he "gesticulated to the crowd below and pointed at the sky."

When people question reporters writing that potus will do the opposite of what he's told, almost always. Per pooler… https://t.co/211OUHB53K
Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

When people question reporters writing that potus will do the opposite of what he's told, almost always. Per pooler… https://t.co/211OUHB53K

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people had predicted ahead of time that the president would stare at the sun without protective glasses, and they were all well and truly vindicated.

Trump will stare directly into the eclipse because everyone told him not to.
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

Trump will stare directly into the eclipse because everyone told him not to.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can't wait for the photo of Donald Trump squinting directly into the eclipse to go viral.
Jules @jules_su

Can't wait for the photo of Donald Trump squinting directly into the eclipse to go viral.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Someone's going to tell Trump not to stare at the sun today, but he's going to do it anyway and go blind. #Eclipse2017
Ankit Panda @nktpnd

Someone's going to tell Trump not to stare at the sun today, but he's going to do it anyway and go blind. #Eclipse2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trump's aides are spending the day reminding him not to stare directly at the sun sp#SolarEclipse2017
Katie P @applezismypal

Trump's aides are spending the day reminding him not to stare directly at the sun sp#SolarEclipse2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

As photos rolled in, people were quick to react and the memes were made:

Literally everyone: please observe #SolarEclipse safely. do not stare into the sun directly, you WILL damage your e… https://t.co/MU5D6HbbZF
abdul 🚀 @Advil

Literally everyone: please observe #SolarEclipse safely. do not stare into the sun directly, you WILL damage your e… https://t.co/MU5D6HbbZF

Reply Retweet Favorite
Melania is me and Donald is my mom when we're in public and we see someone we know.
Danielle Butcher @DaniSButcher

Melania is me and Donald is my mom when we're in public and we see someone we know.

Reply Retweet Favorite
TODAY: Advisers Say Trump Will Show Restraint During Eclipse TOMORROW: Trump, Blinded and Drunk on Sun’s Rays, Pledges to Destroy the Moon
Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

TODAY: Advisers Say Trump Will Show Restraint During Eclipse TOMORROW: Trump, Blinded and Drunk on Sun’s Rays, Pledges to Destroy the Moon

Reply Retweet Favorite
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. 😁 #SolarEclipse2017
Tennessee @TEN_GOP

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. 😁 #SolarEclipse2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
: they say obama was afraid to look at the sun
Kilgore Trout @KT_So_It_Goes

: they say obama was afraid to look at the sun

Reply Retweet Favorite
hahaha funny pic of Trump staring at the eclipse anyway he defended Nazis last week
The Daily Show @TheDailyShow

hahaha funny pic of Trump staring at the eclipse anyway he defended Nazis last week

Reply Retweet Favorite
NASA: DO NOT stare at the sun without special glasses. TRUMP:
Rachel R. Gonzalez @RachelGonKCMO

NASA: DO NOT stare at the sun without special glasses. TRUMP:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump later took in the eclipse while wearing protective glasses.

Andrew Harnik / AP

He and the first lady seemed to have a hell of a time.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT