President Trump Put His Hands On A Glowing Orb In Saudi Arabia And People Made A Whole Lot Of Jokes

news

"ALL HAIL ORB"

By Remy Smidt and Francis Whittaker

Last updated on May 22, 2017, at 6:54 a.m. ET

Posted on May 21, 2017, at 5:32 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump is in Saudi Arabia, his first stop on his first foreign trip. On Sunday, he gave a much-anticipated speech about Islam.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Also on Sunday, he attended the opening of the “Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology” with Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Royal Council / Handout / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Which featured this glowing globe, aka orb.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The leaders put their hands on it.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
And people made a whole lot of jokes about the moment.

when the orb is good
kev @kept_simple

when the orb is good

Fake Trump tweets were made.

There is always an old Trump tweet for literally every occasion. Incredible!
Ethan Booker @Ethan_Booker

There is always an old Trump tweet for literally every occasion. Incredible!

someone's got egg on their face
orb @sadvil

someone's got egg on their face

Wow, Trump just hasn't been the same since he touched that orb
Pixelated Boat @pixelatedboat

Wow, Trump just hasn't been the same since he touched that orb

Nope. No illuminati here.

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illumin… https://t.co/ojpadvxNIN
shrill 🇺🇸🌲🏀 @theshrillest

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illumin… https://t.co/ojpadvxNIN

So powerful.

tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;
jon hendren @fart

tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;

"When that dank orb hits."

when that dank orb hits
Matt Popovich @mpopv

when that dank orb hits

This person brought up Harry Potter.

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that politics really is Harry Potter
Jules @Julian_Epp

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that politics really is Harry Potter

And someone else thought of The Lord of the Rings.

"find...the...hobbit..."
darth:™ @darth

"find...the...hobbit..."

In fact, there were references to a whole load of films.

big deal some guys put their hands on a glowing orb it's not like they're going to get super powers oh my god this… https://t.co/eWhfqvnBN8
Sean Doolittle @whatwouldDOOdo

big deal some guys put their hands on a glowing orb it's not like they're going to get super powers oh my god this… https://t.co/eWhfqvnBN8

I like this one guy who got the warning not to look directly at the orb, lest his face melt like in Raiders of the… https://t.co/z8jP9oOXd0
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

I like this one guy who got the warning not to look directly at the orb, lest his face melt like in Raiders of the… https://t.co/z8jP9oOXd0

There was also some spectacular photoshopping of the president's famous hair.

@kumailn
Wade Indie Water @WadeLives

@kumailn

Cucks came up.

Red hat guy 2016: trump is going to own the globalist cucks! 2017: Trump in shadows holding a glowing power orb with saudi royal family
derek @eedrk

Red hat guy 2016: trump is going to own the globalist cucks! 2017: Trump in shadows holding a glowing power orb with saudi royal family

So did Alex Jones.

Imagine how conflicted Alex Jones is seeing an Illuminati Muslim orb ritual but featuring his favorite politician
Dan O'Sullivan (RIP) @Bro_Pair

Imagine how conflicted Alex Jones is seeing an Illuminati Muslim orb ritual but featuring his favorite politician

Wow.

Update: Trump is now fucking the orb
Dan O'Sullivan (RIP) @Bro_Pair

Update: Trump is now fucking the orb

Close your eyes. Now make a wish.

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb
KRANG T. NELSON @KrangTNelson

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb

Life comes at you fast.

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles." Trum… https://t.co/J2wAwnWUZr
Nick Greene @NickGreene

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles." Trum… https://t.co/J2wAwnWUZr

"Of course not."

Look, do I agree with the Orb's entire agenda? Of course not. But I do trust that the Orb has humanity's best interests at heart.
Matt Christman @cushbomb

Look, do I agree with the Orb's entire agenda? Of course not. But I do trust that the Orb has humanity's best interests at heart.

"ALL HAIL THE ORB," another person said.

@franklinleonard ALL HAIL THE ORB
Bill Stack @FancySpaceMagic

@franklinleonard ALL HAIL THE ORB

And this person wanted to joke, but couldn't.

I want to make a joke about Orb but I'm pretty sure the existence of Orb means the time for joking has passed
Lyta 🌹Gold @fluttersnipe

I want to make a joke about Orb but I'm pretty sure the existence of Orb means the time for joking has passed

You know shit's gotten weird when the actual Church of Satan has to issue a clarification.

For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual.
The Church Of Satan @ChurchofSatan

For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual.

We just don't know any more.

OK, not super important but still: what was the actual deal with the orb?
Christopher Hayes @chrislhayes

OK, not super important but still: what was the actual deal with the orb?

