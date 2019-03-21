Trump Got Dunked On By The National Cathedral. Yes, The National Cathedral.

"Getting 'actually'-ed by a cathedral, truly the high point of any presidency."

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Seven months after John McCain's death from brain cancer at 81, President Trump is still beefing with the late senator — and now the National Cathedral is getting involved. It all started last week, when Trump tweeted about McCain, accusing him of "spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier" (as he called it) and voting against repealing Obamacare.

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!

McCain's daughter Meghan hit back on Twitter, telling Trump, "No one will ever love you the way they loved my father" and advising, "Maybe spend [your Saturday] with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?" Then, in a speech in Lima, Ohio, on Wednesday, Trump took yet another shot at the former Arizona senator and prisoner of war, saying he's "never liked him much." "Not my kind of guy, but some people like him, and I think that's great," he said.

Trump then complained that he "didn't get a thank-you" for giving the go-ahead to McCain's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. (If you recall, Trump wasn't invited to the funeral, which was attended by former presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton.)

“I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted,” Trump says of the late Senator John McCain. “I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank you, that’s okay.”

“I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted — which, as president, I had to approve,” Trump said. “I don't care about this, I didn't get thank-you, that's okay." "We sent him on the way," Trump said, "but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

Well, on Thursday, the National Cathedral WENT 👏 IN. 👏

Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for the National Cathedral denied that Trump had to approve McCain's funeral being there. “Washington National Cathedral was honored to host the funeral service for Senator John McCain," the cathedral spokesperson said. "All funerals and memorial services at the Cathedral are organized by the family of the deceased." "Only a state funeral for a former president involves consultation with government officials," he continued. "No funeral at the Cathedral requires the approval of the president or any other government official.”

So, there you have it. Naturally, people have a lot of feelings about the fact that a church is dunking on the president for lying.

It's really sad that the NATIONAL CATHEDRAL has to put out a statement calling the President* a liar #McCain https://t.co/trdZSNm7T2

What times we are living in?

getting #actually-ed by a cathedral, truly the high point of any presidency https://t.co/hSHK14DLOn

The National Cathedral now joins Tic Tacs and Skittles in the realm of bizarre entities that have had to publicly distance themselves from Trump and his family.