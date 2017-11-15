BuzzFeed News

Trump Awkwardly Drank Bottled Water With Two Hands On Live TV And People Lost It

"Dry mouth is indiscriminate."

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

November 15, 2017

President Trump held a news conference Wednesday after returning from his 12-day tour across Asia, which included South Korea, China, Vietnam, Japan, and the Philippines, as well as some memorable moments (see here and here).

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Trump, like most people, was probably exhausted and jet-lagged — and apparently very dehydrated. In the midst of relaying his discussions with Japan's prime minister about trade, the president dramatically paused for a sip of water.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters

And, after opening the Fiji bottle, Trump used both hands to hold and drink the water — twice.

Trump pauses his speech to take a sip from a bottle of water
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Now, this wouldn't be that big of a deal, but people quickly remembered how Trump had repeatedly mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for drinking water during a 2013 national address.

In 2013, Trump tweeted at least 5 times about Rubio's water incident including that he should "drink his water from… https://t.co/Aj6pHhvTLM
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

This was Rubio's infamous water moment:

Donald Trump just went Lil Marco Rubio.
Patrick Bateman @burninglipps

Trump had poked at him for chugging water, suggesting he drink from a glass instead of a bottle, which "would have much less negative impact" after he paused to quench his thirst during his address.

Several years later, Trump also pulled this gem during the presidential race. 😬

More than a tweet, there's also a video of Trump mocking Rubio's SOTU water moment.
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

Rubio, now a veteran water-drinker, quickly chimed in Wednesday with his own critique and some tips, noting that while the president needed to work on his form, it wasn't bad for his first time.

Obviously, people were here for the irony.

“Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative imp… https://t.co/V4pMCRZ1yU
Quoth the Raven @QTRResearch

And the pettiness.

It took almost 5 years but Marco Rubio finally got his revenge.
shauna @goldengateblond

It's like Marco Rubio became president.
Josh Barro @jbarro

And noted that Trump looked like he had some trouble drinking out of the water bottle.

Today in Petty AF: At least Marco Rubio didn't look like he was drinking out of a sippy cup...
Queer Curmudgeon @QueerCurmudgeon

Others noted the difference in water-drinking strategy.

Comparing Trump's water break to Marco Rubio's is absurd. Marco only used one hand to hold the water bottle.
Frederick Douglass @gettinnoticedmo

People also brought up that whole "tiny hands" thing.

Unlike Marco Rubio trump needs two hands to drink from a bottle of water.. "little hands trump"
RespectMyGame 💅🏽 @battletested5

Yep.

Marco Rubio has larger hands than Donald Trump.
SpinDoctor @SpinDr

This guy pointed out that "dry mouth is indiscriminate."

As “Little Marco” Rubio knows, dry mouth is indiscriminate.
Matt K @dcdaddysWT

Still others noted that our "Make America Great Again" president was drinking water bottled...in Fiji.

Newsflash: Trump drinks Fijian water, not American water.
Christina Wilkie @christinawilkie

Basically, everyone freaked out about the president taking a sip of water because it's 2017 and this is where we're at.

trump made fun of Marco Rubio for grabbing a drink of water........and he just did it.
Ricky Davila 🇵🇷 @TheRickyDavila

