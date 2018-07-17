About BuzzFeed News

Started in 2012, BuzzFeed News has grown from a small social news upstart into an international news organization for a generation of news consumers looking for something new.

Our mission is to report to you: We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives. A BuzzFeed News story freed a man from prison. We have exposed the attempts to hide the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, exploitative content on internet platforms, and the secrets of government officials from London to São Paulo. We focus on reporting breaking news quickly and accurately and breaking down what the internet is talking about — from new memes to new forms of digital deception — in the language of the internet itself.

We have 250 reporters and editors across New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, San Francisco, London, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Toronto, São Paulo, Sydney, and Tokyo, and foreign correspondents based in Istanbul, Berlin, Brussels, Mexico City, Beijing, Mumbai, Dakar, and Nairobi.