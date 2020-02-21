Trump Criticized The Oscars For Awarding Best Picture To “Parasite,” A South Korean Movie

President Donald Trump criticized the Academy Awards during a rally Thursday for awarding this year's top prize to Parasite, a South Korean movie.

The film made Oscar history earlier this month by becoming the first-ever foreign-language film to win Best Picture. Parasite also won the Oscars for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Fans, critics, and celebrities were thrilled.

But Trump didn't think much of that.

"By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year — did you see? 'And the winner is a movie from South Korea' — what the hell was that all about?" Trump said to a crowd in Colorado Springs, Colorado. "We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don't know."