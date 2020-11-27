Trump Said A Bunch Of Stuff While Sitting At A Weirdly Tiny Desk For Some Reason?

President Donald Trump's press conferences often go awry in one way or another, but on Thanksgiving it was a peculiarly tiny desk that grabbed the spotlight.

On Thursday evening, Trump delivered an address from the White House that began with a recap of his calls to service members on the holiday. From there, it quickly devolved into him bragging about Space Force and repeating false claims about voter fraud, calling the election "rigged" once again without any evidence.

He also took questions from members of the press and at one point snapped at a journalist from Reuters, calling him a "lightweight."

"Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that — I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way," he told the reporter, while pointing at him.