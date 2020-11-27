Trump Said A Bunch Of Stuff While Sitting At A Weirdly Tiny Desk For Some Reason?
"They sat Trump at the kid’s table for Thanksgiving."
President Donald Trump's press conferences often go awry in one way or another, but on Thanksgiving it was a peculiarly tiny desk that grabbed the spotlight.
On Thursday evening, Trump delivered an address from the White House that began with a recap of his calls to service members on the holiday. From there, it quickly devolved into him bragging about Space Force and repeating false claims about voter fraud, calling the election "rigged" once again without any evidence.
He also took questions from members of the press and at one point snapped at a journalist from Reuters, calling him a "lightweight."
"Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that — I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way," he told the reporter, while pointing at him.
Overall, there were awkward moments abound, but it was all underscored by the visual of Trump carrying this all out while sitting behind a comically small desk with the presidential seal attached.
Trump, of course, is very sensitive about the size of things, so the tiny table raised eyebrows and the jokes came swiftly.
And people saw it as a rather apt image.
It also got #DiaperDon trending on Twitter.
Which may or may not be what prompted this tweet from Trump.
Basically there were a ton of riffs on the theme of Trump being sat at the kids' table for Thanksgiving.
This timeless image of course made an appearance, too.
The imagery also reminded people of a Saturday Night Live sketch the had Trump sitting at a miniature desk, playing with toys.
For a president that really cares about optics, these were...not great optics.
And yes, don't worry, there were plenty of NPR jokes to round it all out.
-
