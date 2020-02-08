A Photo Of President Trump Returning To The White House Became An Immediate Meme
He's *literally* glowing!
A photo of Donald Trump walking across the south lawn of the White House is being shared widely — and cheekily — after a tweet from the account @photowhitehouse went viral on Friday.
The photo in the tweet shows the president's hair blowing in the wind, with, um, questionable color lines on his face.
It's unclear if the stark contrast of the coloring is a tan line, or a result of poor makeup blending. Regardless, the photo caused immediate reactions on Twitter. Some even wondered if the photo is real and/or is doctored in any way.
The image appears to be a slightly enhanced version of real photos taken of the president as he returned to the White House from a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.
Depending on the natural lighting, angles, and camera, the orangey pigmentation on Trump's face appears more subtle, and then more dramatic in some wire photos.
Online, the photo became as instantly confusing as it then became relatable.
Some were like, Oh, I've been there. You just need to blend that out a little bit.
Others had, uh, edgier jokes.
And yes — the ambiguously interesting photo of the president's face and hairline became an instant meme.
