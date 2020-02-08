⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020

A photo of Donald Trump walking across the south lawn of the White House is being shared widely — and cheekily — after a tweet from the account @photowhitehouse went viral on Friday.

The photo in the tweet shows the president's hair blowing in the wind, with, um, questionable color lines on his face.

It's unclear if the stark contrast of the coloring is a tan line, or a result of poor makeup blending. Regardless, the photo caused immediate reactions on Twitter. Some even wondered if the photo is real and/or is doctored in any way.

The image appears to be a slightly enhanced version of real photos taken of the president as he returned to the White House from a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.