A Photo Of President Trump Returning To The White House Became An Immediate Meme

He's *literally* glowing!

By Tanya Chen

Posted on February 7, 2020, at 10:21 p.m. ET

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020
White House Photos @photowhitehouse

A photo of Donald Trump walking across the south lawn of the White House is being shared widely — and cheekily — after a tweet from the account @photowhitehouse went viral on Friday.

The photo in the tweet shows the president's hair blowing in the wind, with, um, questionable color lines on his face.

It's unclear if the stark contrast of the coloring is a tan line, or a result of poor makeup blending. Regardless, the photo caused immediate reactions on Twitter. Some even wondered if the photo is real and/or is doctored in any way.

The image appears to be a slightly enhanced version of real photos taken of the president as he returned to the White House from a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Depending on the natural lighting, angles, and camera, the orangey pigmentation on Trump's face appears more subtle, and then more dramatic in some wire photos.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Online, the photo became as instantly confusing as it then became relatable.

When does noticing anything wrong here become a crime?
Schooley @Rschooley

When does noticing anything wrong here become a crime?

Some were like, Oh, I've been there. You just need to blend that out a little bit.

me after watching exactly one makeup YouTube
Liz Franczak @liz_franczak

me after watching exactly one makeup YouTube

Others had, uh, edgier jokes.

Didn’t Trudeau just get in trouble for this
Chase Mitchell @ChaseMit

Didn’t Trudeau just get in trouble for this

And yes — the ambiguously interesting photo of the president's face and hairline became an instant meme.

as much as i love the irishman, i will admit that the cgi really took me out of this particular moment
nick usen @nickusen

as much as i love the irishman, i will admit that the cgi really took me out of this particular moment

Johnny McNulty @JohnnyMcNulty

Face/Off (1997)
andrew @zieg

Face/Off (1997)

Steve Kandell @SteveKandell

