People Think Mitt Romney Looked Awkward As Hell At Dinner With Donald Trump
President-elect Trump and Romney, his former critic, met Tuesday night at a French restaurant in the Trump International Hotel & Tower.
President-elect Donald Trump and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney had dinner together Tuesday night amid reports that Romney was being considered as Trump's secretary of state.
Romney had been a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 campaign, and on Tuesday, people couldn't help notice he looked a little...uneasy.
It looked like a bad blind date.
ADVERTISEMENT
Or like he'd made a deal with the devil.
It seemed like Romney had something to say to all of us.
Some people knew exactly what he was going through. (2016, man.)
ADVERTISEMENT
After all the bad blood during the campaign, it was a wacky situation to be in.
At least Trump seemed to be having a good time. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.