BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Think Mitt Romney Looked Awkward As Hell At Dinner With Donald Trump

news / viral

People Think Mitt Romney Looked Awkward As Hell At Dinner With Donald Trump

President-elect Trump and Romney, his former critic, met Tuesday night at a French restaurant in the Trump International Hotel & Tower.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 29, 2016, at 9:42 p.m. ET

Posted on November 29, 2016, at 9:38 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney had dinner together Tuesday night amid reports that Romney was being considered as Trump's secretary of state.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Romney had been a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 campaign, and on Tuesday, people couldn't help notice he looked a little...uneasy.

In March, Romney called Trump a phony and a fraud. After dinner on Tuesday, he told reporters he was impressed with Trump&#x27;s speech upon winning the presidency and the people he had chosen for his transition team and cabinet.&quot;He did something I tried to do and was unsuccessful in accomplishing,&quot; Romney said. &quot;He won the general election.&quot;
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In March, Romney called Trump a phony and a fraud. After dinner on Tuesday, he told reporters he was impressed with Trump's speech upon winning the presidency and the people he had chosen for his transition team and cabinet.

"He did something I tried to do and was unsuccessful in accomplishing," Romney said. "He won the general election."

It looked like a bad blind date.

When your friend sets you up and asks how it’s going
Jason Wells @JasonBretWells

When your friend sets you up and asks how it’s going

Reply Retweet Favorite
Every 1st date I’ve ever been on on the East Coast: Where’d you go to school? Me: BYU Oh...so you’re Mormon? Have y… https://t.co/rS5ZcudnlH
Hunter Schwarz @hunterschwarz

Every 1st date I’ve ever been on on the East Coast: Where’d you go to school? Me: BYU Oh...so you’re Mormon? Have y… https://t.co/rS5ZcudnlH

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
i dont think the date at the table next to me is going well
MAX IM A KOOPA @meakoopa

i dont think the date at the table next to me is going well

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or like he'd made a deal with the devil.

Mitt Romney: "I'd sell my soul for a tiny, fancy meal." 🌫POOF🌫 Trump: "Helloooooooooooooooo."
Ryan Parker @TheRyanParker

Mitt Romney: "I'd sell my soul for a tiny, fancy meal." 🌫POOF🌫 Trump: "Helloooooooooooooooo."

Reply Retweet Favorite

It seemed like Romney had something to say to all of us.

Gideon Resnick @GideonResnick

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people knew exactly what he was going through. (2016, man.)

We are all Mitt.
Noah Rothman @NoahCRothman

We are all Mitt.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
This is how I feel all the time.
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

This is how I feel all the time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

After all the bad blood during the campaign, it was a wacky situation to be in.

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation ...
Hunter Walker @hunterw

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation ...

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least Trump seemed to be having a good time. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I think this is gonna be Trump's Christmas card this year
Shoshana Weissmann @senatorshoshana

I think this is gonna be Trump's Christmas card this year

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT