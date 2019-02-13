Trump Maybe Made A 69 Joke And People Are Mourning The Death Of A Good Meme
RIP 69. Forever nice in our hearts.
It was just a normal day on Wednesday until the president — inadvertently or not — made a 69 joke.
Yes.
"The Gallup Poll just announced that 69% of our great citizens expect their finances to improve next year, a 16 year high," President Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Nice!"
Now, of course, a poll coming in at 69% is just a matter of chance. But to underscore it with "nice!"? That doesn't just happen, right??
BuzzFeed News reached out to the White House to inquire as to whether the president wrote the tweet in question (his staffers have been known to write some of them) and if he's aware of the 69/nice meme.
We anxiously await a response.
We should note this isn't the first time Trump has combined the words "nice" and "69." Here's an old tweet from the 2016 campaign.
But, of course, Wednesday's tweet was somehow more striking, perhaps due to that stand-alone "Nice!"
So, obviously, there was a whole lot of:
But there was also a good amount of:
Now, people are bidding adieu to the "69/nice" meme, because obviously it is now dead.
People are taking it pretty hard.
So what do you think? Nice? Not Nice? Intentional? Unintentional? Let us know in the comments.
And if you got all this way through this story without understanding what this meme is then bless you and have a lovely day, you sweet angel.
