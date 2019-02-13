Trump Maybe Made A 69 Joke And People Are Mourning The Death Of A Good Meme

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

It was just a normal day on Wednesday until the president — inadvertently or not — made a 69 joke. Yes. "The Gallup Poll just announced that 69% of our great citizens expect their finances to improve next year, a 16 year high," President Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Nice!"

Now, of course, a poll coming in at 69% is just a matter of chance. But to underscore it with "nice!"? That doesn't just happen, right?? BuzzFeed News reached out to the White House to inquire as to whether the president wrote the tweet in question (his staffers have been known to write some of them) and if he's aware of the 69/nice meme. We anxiously await a response.

We should note this isn't the first time Trump has combined the words "nice" and "69." Here's an old tweet from the 2016 campaign.

The U.S. has 69 treaties with other countries where we would have to defend them and their borders. How nice, but what do we get? NOT ENOUGH

But, of course, Wednesday's tweet was somehow more striking, perhaps due to that stand-alone "Nice!" So, obviously, there was a whole lot of:

But there was also a good amount of:

@realDonaldTrump oh god oh god oh god oh god oh god he didn't did he

Now, people are bidding adieu to the "69/nice" meme, because obviously it is now dead.

People are taking it pretty hard.

