Can You Tell How Many F-35 Fighter Jets Are In These Pictures?

world / quiz

As President Donald Trump said on Friday: "It's very tough to beat a plane when you can't see it."

By Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Posted on March 23, 2018, at 4:24 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a massive spending bill, after threatening to veto it (even though that would shut down the government), and spent a lot of time talking about how much he hates it.

One of the things he did like about the bill was the number of F-35 fighter jets, being developed by Lockheed Martin, that the US will purchase. He called them out among other bits of military procurement, saying the plane is &quot;total stealth. They&#x27;re hard to find, they&#x27;re hard to see, therefore they&#x27;re hard to beat. It&#x27;s very tough to beat a plane when you can&#x27;t see it. It&#x27;s the most advanced in the world.&quot;
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

It's not the first time that Trump has seemed to imply that F-35s are actually unable to be seen by human eyes — maybe because they're fast? It's hard to tell.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

But let's see if he's right! Take a gander at these pictures and see if you can spot the planes.

  1. How many F-35s are in this picture?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Zero.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Two.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Five.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Seven.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Wow, can you believe that there are actually seven F-35 fighters on this airstrip? It's almost like they're transparent to the naked eye — instead of being designed to minimize how much of them shows up on radar and other detection devices, which is the actual definition of stealth fighter technology!

  2. Getty Images

    You may need to squint but try this picture!

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Zero.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    One.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Four.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nine.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There are four F-35s in this shot!

    Three in the air, getting into formation, and one on the ground. Totally worth the estimated $406 billion the F-35 project will cost in total — not counting maintenance and upgrades.

    Via Getty Images

  3. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released

    Okay, how about this picture?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Zero.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    One.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Two.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Three.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There's one F-35 in the picture!

    Look juuuuust off the edge of the ship, and you'll be able to see the F-35 having just taken off — which the jets are very good at; they have never had any problems with their takeoff or landing gear.

    Via U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released

  4. Getty Images

    This one is going to be difficult!

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Zero.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    One.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Seven.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fifteen.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    TRICK QUESTION.

    There were no F-35s in the shot at all! Just a beautiful clear day. I bet you would feel pretty silly if you were an enemy army, just shooting at the air like that when you thought there were planes above you.

    Via Getty Images

  5. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

    Final round!

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Zero.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    One.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Two.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Five.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    There are two F-35s in the picture!

    The other is a F-16 fighter jet. Also, by the way, that is what the F-35 actually looks like. It is very visible to the naked eye.

    Via AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
