Can You Tell How Many F-35 Fighter Jets Are In These Pictures?
As President Donald Trump said on Friday: "It's very tough to beat a plane when you can't see it."
President Donald Trump on Friday signed a massive spending bill, after threatening to veto it (even though that would shut down the government), and spent a lot of time talking about how much he hates it.
It's not the first time that Trump has seemed to imply that F-35s are actually unable to be seen by human eyes — maybe because they're fast? It's hard to tell.
But let's see if he's right! Take a gander at these pictures and see if you can spot the planes.
-
How many F-35s are in this picture?
SEVEN!
Wow, can you believe that there are actually seven F-35 fighters on this airstrip? It's almost like they're transparent to the naked eye — instead of being designed to minimize how much of them shows up on radar and other detection devices, which is the actual definition of stealth fighter technology!
-
You may need to squint but try this picture!
There are four F-35s in this shot!
Three in the air, getting into formation, and one on the ground. Totally worth the estimated $406 billion the F-35 project will cost in total — not counting maintenance and upgrades.
-
Okay, how about this picture?
There's one F-35 in the picture!
Look juuuuust off the edge of the ship, and you'll be able to see the F-35 having just taken off — which the jets are very good at; they have never had any problems with their takeoff or landing gear.
-
This one is going to be difficult!
TRICK QUESTION.
There were no F-35s in the shot at all! Just a beautiful clear day. I bet you would feel pretty silly if you were an enemy army, just shooting at the air like that when you thought there were planes above you.
-
Final round!
There are two F-35s in the picture!
The other is a F-16 fighter jet. Also, by the way, that is what the F-35 actually looks like. It is very visible to the naked eye.
-
