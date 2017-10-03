BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Threw Rolls Of Paper Towels Into A Group Of People In Puerto Rico And People Had Some Things To Say

news / hurricanemaria

Trump Threw Rolls Of Paper Towels Into A Group Of People In Puerto Rico And People Had Some Things To Say

"Trump: 'Let them eat paper towels!'"

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 3, 2017, at 6:01 p.m. ET

President Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday. While there, he said and did some weird stuff. Example: he told a family who lacked electricity to "have a good time."

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

He also did this.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
Pres. Trump tosses paper towel rolls, distributes other supplies to hurricane victims during his Puerto Rico visit… https://t.co/WpN8axTGIo
CBS News @CBSNews

Pres. Trump tosses paper towel rolls, distributes other supplies to hurricane victims during his Puerto Rico visit… https://t.co/WpN8axTGIo

Reply Retweet Favorite

He was in a chapel, handing out supplies, and tossed some paper towels into the crowd. "In a surreal scene, Trump handed some packages of 'Arroz Rico' brand bags of rice to members of the crowd," the pool press report stated.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

"Then in his best Stephen Curry impersonation, Trump held up his arm and softly shot paper towels into the crowd, which they enjoyed," the report continued.

Trump also told the crowd: &quot;There&#x27;s a lot of love in this room, a lot of love.&quot;
Evan Vucci / AP

Trump also told the crowd: "There's a lot of love in this room, a lot of love."

Some people took issue with the paper towel throwing.

Evan Vucci / AP
This is the day Trump threw paper towel rolls at natural disaster victims https://t.co/90nRGB9TW2
ystriya @ystriya

This is the day Trump threw paper towel rolls at natural disaster victims https://t.co/90nRGB9TW2

Reply Retweet Favorite
The only way Donald Trump could've been any more insulting to the Puerto Rican people is if he went down there and… https://t.co/k42R3obkac
Palmer Report @PalmerReport

The only way Donald Trump could've been any more insulting to the Puerto Rican people is if he went down there and… https://t.co/k42R3obkac

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

One person imagined a scenario.

Trump: great crowd today, fantastic. now raise those hands if you want paper towels! Staffer: uh we should probably… https://t.co/ZdRqxru5Gj
Caleb Ecarma @calebecarma

Trump: great crowd today, fantastic. now raise those hands if you want paper towels! Staffer: uh we should probably… https://t.co/ZdRqxru5Gj

Reply Retweet Favorite
This photo is art (by Reuters' Jonathan Ernst)
Alan Yuhas @AlanYuhas

This photo is art (by Reuters' Jonathan Ernst)

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Let them eat paper towels!"

@justinsink Trump: "Let them eat paper towels"!
cynthia c @brocanteuse

@justinsink Trump: "Let them eat paper towels"!

Reply Retweet Favorite

It reminded this people of a T-shirt giveaway.

The president is throwing paper towel rolls into the crowd in Puerto Rico like a t-shirt cannon at a sporting event. 2017, man.
Katie Leach @KatieMLeach

The president is throwing paper towel rolls into the crowd in Puerto Rico like a t-shirt cannon at a sporting event. 2017, man.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Another person compared the paper towel tosses to distributing Halloween candy and had a question.

Trump is throwing paper towel rolls to the Puerto Rican people like it’s Halloween candy. Who’s handling this insensitive boob?
Cheryl Grace @GraceWhims

Trump is throwing paper towel rolls to the Puerto Rican people like it’s Halloween candy. Who’s handling this insensitive boob?

Reply Retweet Favorite
i'm not often speechless. but.
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths

i'm not often speechless. but.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another person was in disbelief.

i still can’t believe that trump went to puerto rico and threw paper towel rolls into the crowd of hurricane victims
carly @confetticarly

i still can’t believe that trump went to puerto rico and threw paper towel rolls into the crowd of hurricane victims

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Smh."

Was trump really shooting paper towel free throws in Puerto Rico smh
#LIVE4JOEY @M_milly14

Was trump really shooting paper towel free throws in Puerto Rico smh

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I imagine instead of "Kobe!" Trump yells, "Nixon!" after each paper towel shot.
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

I imagine instead of "Kobe!" Trump yells, "Nixon!" after each paper towel shot.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Kyle_Feldscher Found this vid of Trump when he took his paper towel basketball style distribution to the next level
Denlesks @Denlesks

@Kyle_Feldscher Found this vid of Trump when he took his paper towel basketball style distribution to the next level

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person complimented the president's form.

Y’all act like Trump ain’t have perfect form on them paper towel free throws. Y’all won’t give the man credit for ANYTHING! 😂
RobbieO @MrRobbieo

Y’all act like Trump ain’t have perfect form on them paper towel free throws. Y’all won’t give the man credit for ANYTHING! 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
These people need HELP and he is out there shooting paper towel free throws like a dick head https://t.co/TOJ64OY6eh
GOTH PAPÍ PRYDE ✪ @PrydeKnxwledge

These people need HELP and he is out there shooting paper towel free throws like a dick head https://t.co/TOJ64OY6eh

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else imagined how they might respond in the same situation.

if trump threw a paper towel roll at me you best believe i'd be throwin one back https://t.co/2LyiP7TBjU
gracie @graciestir

if trump threw a paper towel roll at me you best believe i'd be throwin one back https://t.co/2LyiP7TBjU

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Live Updates: Puerto Rico Struggles To Recover After Maria

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT