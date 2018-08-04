Trump Insulted LeBron James' Intelligence, Saying It's "Not Easy" To Make Him "Look Smart"

Trump's tweet came after CNN re-aired an interview with James, where he said Trump "kinda used sports to kinda divide us."

President Donald Trump on Friday night insulted the intelligence of LeBron James, the NBA's top player, and Don Lemon, a CNN host who interviewed him recently.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!

Trump said that Lemon, "the dumbest man on television" has "made Lebron [sic] look smart, which isn't easy to do."

President Trump is using "sports to kind of divide us is something I can’t sit back and not say nothing." - LeBron James https://t.co/1nKWYVKwAf https://t.co/RRYnde5ejR

James' CNN interview from earlier this week ran again on Friday night, where he said Trump "kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to." He added, "I can't sit back and say nothing."

"Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white," James said. "I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me."

"I was like, 'Oh wow, this is all because of sports.'"

James has previously called Trump a "bum."