In Positive News, Trump Says He's Positive He Tested Positively (Meaning Negative) For The Coronavirus

"But that's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative," he said.

"I tested very positively in another sense this morning," Trump told reporters outside the White House on his way to Michigan.

President Donald Trump shared some positive news on Thursday: His coronavirus test was positive...meaning it was negative...or, in his words, "positively toward the negative."

Trump's confusing answer came in response to a question about whether he was still taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in an attempt to protect himself from COVID-19.

The president said he had at least one day left on a two-week course of the drug, which the FDA has cautioned against using to prevent the coronavirus and which medical studies have reported only mixed success in doing so.

In response to another question on Thursday, Trump also revealed he had not yet taken an antibody test to determine if he had previously had the virus.

Trump announced earlier this month that he and his inner circle are tested daily for the virus.

Last week, the president also raised eyebrows with comments in which he appeared to blame testing for driving up the number of infected people.

“When you test, you have a case,” he said. “When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”

The president also went viral last month for a free-wheeling answer at a White House briefing on the virus in which he mused whether disinfectant or sunlight could be used to treat the virus in people.