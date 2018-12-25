Trump Asked A Child Calling About Santa Tracker If She Was Still A Believer Because "At 7 It's Marginal, Right?"
"Are you still a believer in Santa? 'Cause at 7 it's marginal, right?" the president asked a child calling to ask about Santa's location.
On Christmas Eve, it's a presidential tradition to answer phone calls from children calling to find out where Santa Claus is currently located as he flies around the world to delivers presents.
So on Monday night, President Trump and the first lady answered calls to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which tracks Santa, and chatted with kids about Christmas.
The agency has been tracking Santa since the 1950s and isn't affected by the partial government shutdown.
But once Trump got on the phone with a 7-year-old — later identified by the Post and Courier newspaper as Collman Lloyd of Lexington, South Carolina — he asked the child if she still believes in Santa.
"Hello, is this Collman?" the president said. "Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you? ... Are you doing well in school? Are you still a believer in Santa? 'Cause at 7 it's marginal, right?"
Of course, when the clip hit social media, people noted that Trump was asking a child calling about Santa's whereabouts if she still believes...in Santa.
And of course, Trump memes were repurposed and redeployed.
People thought it was like a scene from Veep.
Others pointed out how happy Trump looked as he came this close to telling a child Santa Claus isn't real.
In fact, Trump may have just ruined the kid's Christmas.
Others thought maybe Trump had just learned Santa isn't real and was excited to pass it on.
The call came after a wild day at the White House, in which Trump tweeted about the Federal Reserve as the stock market crashed. He also tweeted that he was alone in the White House on Christmas Eve, but the first lady flew back later in the evening to join him.
CORRECTION
The caller was Collman Lloyd, a 7-year-old girl who lives in Lexington, South Carolina. A previous version of this post identified the child as a boy named "Coleman."
