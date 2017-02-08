BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Tweeted About "Easy D" And Everyone Is Confused

news / viral

Trump Tweeted About "Easy D" And Everyone Is Confused

"'Waiting for easy D' is the chapter of my memoir that's devoted to my college years."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 8, 2017, at 1:23 p.m. ET

Here's something President Donald Trump just tweeted.

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!

Reply Retweet Favorite

It seems by "EASY D," he was using an abbreviation for "easy decision," although it's not clear.

A lot of people were like, wat.

.@realDonaldTrump DONALD WHAT IN THE LORD'S NAME IS "EASY D?"
Bess Kalb @bessbell

.@realDonaldTrump DONALD WHAT IN THE LORD'S NAME IS "EASY D?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some just came out and said it.

.@realDonaldTrump easy d? Easy dick?
Roland Scahill @rolandscahill

.@realDonaldTrump easy d? Easy dick?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others turned to Urban Dictionary.

In the "you can't make this s**t up" department, here's what Urban Dictionary has for "Easy D". Good one, Donald!
Pé Resists @4everNeverTrump

In the "you can't make this s**t up" department, here's what Urban Dictionary has for "Easy D". Good one, Donald!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The people demanded answers.

Someone better ask about this at the press briefing. "Sean, is the president still waiting for easy D? How long does he plan to wait for D?"
Jesse Berney @jesseberney

Someone better ask about this at the press briefing. "Sean, is the president still waiting for easy D? How long does he plan to wait for D?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others took matters into their own hands, and decided what it meant for themselves.

Easy D
delrayser @delrayser

Easy D

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nooo.

Trump’s hungry for “EASY D." https://t.co/PRcz8pN2Oc
Brian Beutler @brianbeutler

Trump’s hungry for “EASY D." https://t.co/PRcz8pN2Oc

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Straight people got it. "My straight lady friends tell me most D is easy D," one person pointed out.

My straight lady friends tell me most D is easy D.
RPBP @rpbp

My straight lady friends tell me most D is easy D.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gay dudes got it, too!

Gay Twitter knows a thing or two about Easy D. https://t.co/F6ncFt11zm
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

Gay Twitter knows a thing or two about Easy D. https://t.co/F6ncFt11zm

Reply Retweet Favorite

"'Waiting for easy D' is the chapter of my memoir that's devoted to my college years."

"Waiting for easy D" is the chapter of my memoir that's devoted to my college years https://t.co/qWDZNCbQSF
Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

"Waiting for easy D" is the chapter of my memoir that's devoted to my college years https://t.co/qWDZNCbQSF

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were inspired! "Gonna hit the town with my girlfriends tonight and go find us some easy D."

Gonna hit the town with my girlfriends tonight and go find us some easy D. https://t.co/9YtSa91spk
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

Gonna hit the town with my girlfriends tonight and go find us some easy D. https://t.co/9YtSa91spk

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It was so relatable.

When you're waitin for that easy D
KOBE BUFFALOMEAT @edsbs

When you're waitin for that easy D

Reply Retweet Favorite

And relevant to pop culture.

Easy A. || Easy D.
Alec @PolicyAlec

Easy A. || Easy D.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others thought he was maybe trying to start a rap career.

Easy D is Trump's DJ name. https://t.co/BgIykFF11e
shauna @goldengateblond

Easy D is Trump's DJ name. https://t.co/BgIykFF11e

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is pretty gold.

Easy D doesn't come for free, she's a real lady, and as for me, ha you’ll see, slam your body down and wind it all around, slam your body do
bobby finger @bobbyfinger

Easy D doesn't come for free, she's a real lady, and as for me, ha you’ll see, slam your body down and wind it all around, slam your body do

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Nice of the president to shout out to EAZY-E's little-known older brother, EASY D."

Nice of the president to shout out to EAZY-E's little-known older brother, EASY D.
Alex Seitz-Wald @aseitzwald

Nice of the president to shout out to EAZY-E's little-known older brother, EASY D.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people couldn't wait for SNL, of course.

Live look at SNL's writers: #EasyD
Jim Weber @JimMWeber

Live look at SNL's writers: #EasyD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, the moral of this story is don't go on Twitter.

@realDonaldTrump Scare me daddy.
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

@realDonaldTrump Scare me daddy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because you'll have to see this.

gimme that easy d daddy 😩💦 https://t.co/DR2Ul8zYGL
rudy mustang @roostermustache

gimme that easy d daddy 😩💦 https://t.co/DR2Ul8zYGL

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pray 4 America.

America: land of the free, home of the easy D. https://t.co/pmW7YT3mKR
Abby McDonald @abbymcdonald

America: land of the free, home of the easy D. https://t.co/pmW7YT3mKR

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT