Trump Tweeted About "Easy D" And Everyone Is Confused
"'Waiting for easy D' is the chapter of my memoir that's devoted to my college years."
Here's something President Donald Trump just tweeted.
It seems by "EASY D," he was using an abbreviation for "easy decision," although it's not clear.
A lot of people were like, wat.
Some just came out and said it.
Others turned to Urban Dictionary.
The people demanded answers.
Others took matters into their own hands, and decided what it meant for themselves.
Nooo.
Straight people got it. "My straight lady friends tell me most D is easy D," one person pointed out.
Gay dudes got it, too!
They were inspired! "Gonna hit the town with my girlfriends tonight and go find us some easy D."
It was so relatable.
And relevant to pop culture.
Others thought he was maybe trying to start a rap career.
This is pretty gold.
"Nice of the president to shout out to EAZY-E's little-known older brother, EASY D."
And people couldn't wait for SNL, of course.
Basically, the moral of this story is don't go on Twitter.
Because you'll have to see this.
Pray 4 America.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.