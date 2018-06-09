BuzzFeed News

This Incredible Photo Of Trump Surrounded By G7 Leaders Is Like A Renaissance Painting

I am obsessed.

By David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 10, 2018, at 11:45 a.m. ET

Posted on June 9, 2018, at 1:57 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early on Saturday, after two days of tense meetings with other world leaders.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Other leaders have been angered by Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the steel exports of the US’s closest allies, as well other trade issues like the president's ongoing desire to renegotiate NAFTA.

Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

No to mention how pissed they were by Trump's decisions to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, and recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Yves Herman / Reuters

A diplomatic source at the G7 revealed to BuzzFeed News Europe editor Alberto Nardelli that at a meeting on Friday Trump told each of the countries what they "owed" the US on issues such as trade and defense.

Yves Herman / Reuters
Which is how we get to this absolutely incredible photo taken on Saturday.

Angela Merkel's office has released this photo taken today at the G7, which tells you a lot about how things went.
David Mack @davidmackau

Angela Merkel's office has released this photo taken today at the G7, which tells you a lot about how things went.

Yep, this is a 100% real, official photograph from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions," it was captioned on her official Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bundeskanzlerin

Has a photo ever captured a diplomatic mood so well?

Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government

Let's break down who's who in this masterpiece.

Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government/BuzzFeed News
You've got Merkel looking like she's had just about enough of this scheisse.

Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government

There's Emmanuel Macron, fist on the table, staring at les Américains.

Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government

Shinzo Abe's over here like, "I hate drama." 🌚

(FYI, the guy between him and Merkel is Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan&#x27;s deputy chief cabinet secretary, and the guy with the glasses is Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Japanese senior deputy minister for foreign affairs).
Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government

(FYI, the guy between him and Merkel is Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's deputy chief cabinet secretary, and the guy with the glasses is Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Japanese senior deputy minister for foreign affairs).

Meanwhile, foreign policy hawk John Bolton and his mustache are firmly in the president's corner.

Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government
And then there's the man himself, arms folded and a slight smile on his face as he looks to be on the receiving end of an epic lecture.

Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government

People seemed to agree the photo was incredible.

You could write an entire thesis on the body language in this picture
Liam O'Brien @LiamD_23

You could write an entire thesis on the body language in this picture

Many equated it to the drama of a classic work of art.

This is a Renaissance Painting.
Pete Forester @pete_forester

This is a Renaissance Painting.

This looks like a history painting that took years to plan, compose, and complete.
Mike Duncan @mikeduncan

This looks like a history painting that took years to plan, compose, and complete.

This picture is a piece of art. Title: 'Body Language'.
Arnór Dan @Arnor_Dan

This picture is a piece of art. Title: 'Body Language'.

Some praised Merkel's apparent dominance.

The woman leader of the free world telling Trump how it is. Awesome photo.
Topher Spiro @TopherSpiro

The woman leader of the free world telling Trump how it is. Awesome photo.

Merkel's a baddie who doesn't let anyone fux with her.
Rachel @RachelBro_ski

Merkel's a baddie who doesn't let anyone fux with her.

But others thought it was Trump who came across as defiant.

@davidmackau Donald Trump's body language says it all. Defiance before Germany's Chancellor Merkel at the G7 summit.
Armando Perez @iluispc_perez

@davidmackau Donald Trump's body language says it all. Defiance before Germany's Chancellor Merkel at the G7 summit.

Chrissy Teigen thought Trump looked like he had been infantilized.

baby go wah, want to go home !!
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

baby go wah, want to go home !!

And she wasn't alone.

Literally EVERY image of an adult scolding a defiant and petulant child.
Nicholas A. Ferroni @NicholasFerroni

Literally EVERY image of an adult scolding a defiant and petulant child.

The teacher scolding the misbehaving student...
Michael E. Mann @MichaelEMann

The teacher scolding the misbehaving student...

Whatever you think of the president's policies, it's hard not to agree that the photo speaks volumes.

This photo is a metaphor for 2018
Benjamin Kaiser @yayameenk

This photo is a metaphor for 2018

And what were they all talking about? It may not surprise you to learn it was a heated discussion about trade.

Actually, per source: leaders discussing protectionism & support for multilateral trade based on shared rules here. Merkel (& Macron) were pressing Trump, who wouldn't budge on rejecting protectionism & endorsement of rules-based system. Still, Trump argued he was a free trader
Alberto Nardelli @AlbertoNardelli

Actually, per source: leaders discussing protectionism & support for multilateral trade based on shared rules here. Merkel (& Macron) were pressing Trump, who wouldn't budge on rejecting protectionism & endorsement of rules-based system. Still, Trump argued he was a free trader

In short:

@davidmackau Same
ur best canadian girl @its_alex_binch

@davidmackau Same

