This Incredible Photo Of Trump Surrounded By G7 Leaders Is Like A Renaissance Painting
I am obsessed.
President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early on Saturday, after two days of tense meetings with other world leaders.
Other leaders have been angered by Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the steel exports of the US’s closest allies, as well other trade issues like the president's ongoing desire to renegotiate NAFTA.
No to mention how pissed they were by Trump's decisions to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, and recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
A diplomatic source at the G7 revealed to BuzzFeed News Europe editor Alberto Nardelli that at a meeting on Friday Trump told each of the countries what they "owed" the US on issues such as trade and defense.
Which is how we get to this absolutely incredible photo taken on Saturday.
Yep, this is a 100% real, official photograph from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions," it was captioned on her official Instagram.
Has a photo ever captured a diplomatic mood so well?
Let's break down who's who in this masterpiece.
You've got Merkel looking like she's had just about enough of this scheisse.
There's Emmanuel Macron, fist on the table, staring at les Américains.
Shinzo Abe's over here like, "I hate drama." 🌚
Meanwhile, foreign policy hawk John Bolton and his mustache are firmly in the president's corner.
And then there's the man himself, arms folded and a slight smile on his face as he looks to be on the receiving end of an epic lecture.
People seemed to agree the photo was incredible.
Many equated it to the drama of a classic work of art.
Some praised Merkel's apparent dominance.
But others thought it was Trump who came across as defiant.
Chrissy Teigen thought Trump looked like he had been infantilized.
And she wasn't alone.
Whatever you think of the president's policies, it's hard not to agree that the photo speaks volumes.
And what were they all talking about? It may not surprise you to learn it was a heated discussion about trade.
In short:
