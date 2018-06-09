Trump Was Photographed Showing Up Late To A G7 Meeting On Women's Empowerment

Trump caused quite a commotion, arriving 17 minutes late as remarks were already underway.

U.S. President Donald Trump showed up late to this morning's working breakfast on empowering women. Justin Trudeau had completed his opening remarks, and the co-chair of the meeting was in the middle of her remarks when Trump arrived. https://t.co/7otrMJU9AM #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/kbEvLiIK48

The meeting had been scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., but due to the late arrivals Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't begin speaking until 8.14 a.m. "Any stragglers will come in as they arrive," he said.

Trump completely missed Trudeau's remarks, only arriving as Isabelle Hudon, the Canadian ambassador to France, began speaking.

According to the Toronto Star, his arrival caused quite a commotion due to security workers having to clear a path through a crowd of journalists, many with large camera equipment.

The clicks of the journalists' cameras as Trump arrived late "almost drowned out Hudon’s remarks," the Star wrote.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for information on Saturday about the cause of the president's tardiness.