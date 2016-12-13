BuzzFeed News

Kanye West Just Met With Donald Trump Because 2016 Has No Chill

They discussed "life," according to the president-elect.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 10:54 a.m. ET

Kanye West walked into Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday morning, because that's just what a regular Tuesday's like in 2016.

West was hospitalized for a week in Los Angeles after being admitted for sleep deprivation, dehydration, and exhaustion, a source told BuzzFeed News.

He was admitted after police officers responded to a disturbance call involving the rapper. The call came one day after he canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour following a number of bizarre statements. At one concert venue, he told fans he would have voted for Trump had he voted in the election.

Obviously people freaked the fuck out when West surfaced in the tower's gold-hued lobby.

*sees Kanye is at Trump Tower* me:
#MamoudouNDiaye ✊🏾 @MamoudouNDiaye

*sees Kanye is at Trump Tower* me:

Tump is meeting with Kanye West, and I really need to stark spiking my coffee. I can't be sober for this long anymore.
Charles Bivona @CharlesBivona

Tump is meeting with Kanye West, and I really need to stark spiking my coffee. I can't be sober for this long anymore.

Please pray for Kanye fans during these difficult times
Heben Nigatu @heavenrants

Please pray for Kanye fans during these difficult times

After about 30 minutes, both Trump and West emerged from the elevator and greeted reporters in a bizarre and awkward sort-of press statement.

"We've been friends for a long time," Trump told the media while posing for pictures with a very subdued and sullen Kanye, who did not respond to questions on whether he would perform at Trump's inauguration or if he still had plans to run for president in 2020.

When asked what they discussed at the meeting, Trump responded, "Life. We discussed life."

Responding to a reporter who asked him why he had nothing to say about meeting with the president-elect of the United States, Kanye said, &quot;I just want to take a picture right now,&quot; and finally smiled. The two then smiled, shook hands, and Trump slapped Kanye on the back, saying, &quot;So long, man. You take care of yourself. I&#x27;ll see you soon.&quot; Trump, who was accompanied by Ivanka Trump, then went back up in an elevator.
Responding to a reporter who asked him why he had nothing to say about meeting with the president-elect of the United States, Kanye said, "I just want to take a picture right now," and finally smiled.

The two then smiled, shook hands, and Trump slapped Kanye on the back, saying, "So long, man. You take care of yourself. I'll see you soon." Trump, who was accompanied by Ivanka Trump, then went back up in an elevator.

Kanye later said that he met Trump to "discuss multicultural issues."

I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues.

The rapper tweeted that he discussed issues of "bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago" with the president elect.

"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change," Kanye said.

He also hinted at another run for presidency, not in 2020 but in 2024.

#2024
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

#2024

People came up with a number of different reasons why Kanye met with Trump.

So I guess Kanye is either performing at the inauguration or is the new Secretary of the Interior.
Gabe Ortíz @TUSK81

So I guess Kanye is either performing at the inauguration or is the new Secretary of the Interior.

"Maybe he's just really mad about this."

maybe he's just really mad about this
Luke Bailey @imbadatlife

maybe he's just really mad about this

Some suggested Kanye was a ploy to distract the press from Trump's business conflicts.

TRUMP: I'm not selling my company LAWYER: That's illegal TRUMP: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ STAFF: People are talking TRUMP: ...march Kanye by the press
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

TRUMP: I'm not selling my company LAWYER: That's illegal TRUMP: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ STAFF: People are talking TRUMP: ...march Kanye by the press

Donald Trump: doesn't have the time to address his business conflicts. Also Donald Trump: has time to meet with Kanye West.
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

Donald Trump: doesn't have the time to address his business conflicts. Also Donald Trump: has time to meet with Kanye West.

Some envisioned Kanye as press secretary.

"Press Secretary Kanye West announced today, that the Yeezy Collection will the the new mandatory school uniform." This is gonna be great.
Isabella Donnerhall @DonnerBella

"Press Secretary Kanye West announced today, that the Yeezy Collection will the the new mandatory school uniform." This is gonna be great.

Others thought he would make an interesting speechwriter.

BREAKING: Kanye West appointed as President-Elect Trump's speechwriter. https://t.co/IOrNvloKze
Kashti K @KashtiK

BREAKING: Kanye West appointed as President-Elect Trump's speechwriter. https://t.co/IOrNvloKze

"Solicitor General Kanye West."

"No one man should have all that power," Solicitor General Kanye West told the justices
Matt Ford @fordm

"No one man should have all that power," Solicitor General Kanye West told the justices

Or "a sleeper candidate" for the US Department of Agriculture.

I always had Kanye as a sleeper candidate for USDA
Christopher Hayes @chrislhayes

I always had Kanye as a sleeper candidate for USDA

Others pictured the meeting between Kanye and Trump.

*Kanye walks into Trump's office.* Kanye- "Mr. President." Trump- "Mr. West." *The two proceed to sob uncontrollabl… https://t.co/ozs15PUhps
The Levine Machine @Eitanthegoalie

*Kanye walks into Trump's office.* Kanye- "Mr. President." Trump- "Mr. West." *The two proceed to sob uncontrollabl… https://t.co/ozs15PUhps

@scouserachel "Hey Donald, I totally dig your gold lift". "Kanye, are you saying you're a goldigger?" *both die laughing*
Heidi Stephens @heidistephens

@scouserachel "Hey Donald, I totally dig your gold lift". "Kanye, are you saying you're a goldigger?" *both die laughing*

The Schwarzschild radius describes a critical mass and area that forms a black hole. With Trump's ego and Kanye's e… https://t.co/bF2xwdkefa
Bryan William Jones @BWJones

The Schwarzschild radius describes a critical mass and area that forms a black hole. With Trump's ego and Kanye's e… https://t.co/bF2xwdkefa

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 2016 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Kanye just walked into Trump Tower because 2016 has no chill
BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed

Kanye just walked into Trump Tower because 2016 has no chill

