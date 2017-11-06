BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Photo Of Trump Dumping Carp Food In A Pond In Japan Has Become A Huge Meme

world

This Photo Of Trump Dumping Carp Food In A Pond In Japan Has Become A Huge Meme

"It's such a 'president of the United States' thing to do."

By Eimi Yamamitsu

Map of Tokyo, Japan

Reporting From

Tokyo, Japan

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Map of Tokyo, Japan

Reporting From

Tokyo, Japan

Last updated on November 6, 2017, at 8:22 a.m. ET

Posted on November 6, 2017, at 4:41 a.m. ET

On Sunday, President Donald Trump kicked off his tour in Asia, making his first visit to Japan.

Pool / Reuters

Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spent the first day of Trump's visit celebrating their friendship and making their "alliance even greater."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @realdonaldtrump

And playing golf.

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Trump's second day in Japan, he and Abe enjoyed a little session of feeding carp at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, before their working lunch.

AFP＝時事
ADVERTISEMENT

Carp feeding is a decades-long tradition for world leaders to experience at the palace.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Towards the end of their feeding session, a photographer snapped a picture of Trump dumping all the remaining food into the pond.

Toru Hanai / Reuters

Which of course went viral.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

It should be noted, though, that Trump was only following Abe's lead.

Early morning twitter with lots of “how dare Trump dump his box of koi food” takes. Video shows Abe do it first. https://t.co/Qw401rZrqx
JoshCornfield @JoshCornfield

Early morning twitter with lots of “how dare Trump dump his box of koi food” takes. Video shows Abe do it first. https://t.co/Qw401rZrqx

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, that didn't stop Japanese Twitter users from thinking the photo was hilarious.

鯉の餌やりのトランプを驚いた顔で見てる安倍さんの顔がもうダメ笑う
近藤和宏@やきたて @cubicBase

鯉の餌やりのトランプを驚いた顔で見てる安倍さんの顔がもうダメ笑う

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Mr. Abe's expression when looking at Trump feeding carp; can't help but to laugh."

トランプ、鯉にエサをやる、の画像みて、みんなで死ぬほど笑った月曜日の社食
thomas @ntmkuc

トランプ、鯉にエサをやる、の画像みて、みんなで死ぬほど笑った月曜日の社食

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We spent Monday at a company cafeteria, laughing ourselves to death when we saw the photo of Trump feeding carp."

ちょ、鯉の餌やりそんなんちゃうwww 風情www 風情ゼロwww https://t.co/YlIN2t3t8e
このみ @konorann0210

ちょ、鯉の餌やりそんなんちゃうwww 風情www 風情ゼロwww https://t.co/YlIN2t3t8e

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wait, that's not how you feed carp lol. The elegance of carp feeding lol. No elegance at all lol."

トランプ大統領が鯉に餌をあげてる写真なんだけど、"アメリカ大統領"って感じだ
跋丸@ニック上等水兵 @1919batumaru

トランプ大統領が鯉に餌をあげてる写真なんだけど、"アメリカ大統領"って感じだ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's a photo of President Trump feeding carp, and it's such a 'president of the United States' thing to do."

ADVERTISEMENT
はじめはスプーンで餌やってたのに、最終的にはダバダバ鯉に餌やるアメリカ大統領めっちゃおもろいやん
あたる @atalunn

はじめはスプーンで餌やってたのに、最終的にはダバダバ鯉に餌やるアメリカ大統領めっちゃおもろいやん

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He was first feeding carp with a spoon, but he ended up pouring the food. The American president is super hilarious."

Some thought they could tell what kind of a person Trump is from the way he fed the fish.

トランプ大統領おもろいな(笑)本当に実業家だなー😆🤣 鯉にエサをあげるのも合理的だわー
Yukari Ad @Yukariad

トランプ大統領おもろいな(笑)本当に実業家だなー😆🤣 鯉にエサをあげるのも合理的だわー

Reply Retweet Favorite

"President Trump is funny, lol. He's really a businessman 😆🤣 Even the way he feeds these carp is rational."

なんかこの鯉の餌のやり方にトランプ大統領の性格の全てが集約されてる気がしますね(苦笑) https://t.co/A4cM0FAd4u
新しい歴史教科書をつくる会【公式】 @Tsukurukai

なんかこの鯉の餌のやり方にトランプ大統領の性格の全てが集約されてる気がしますね(苦笑) https://t.co/A4cM0FAd4u

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The way President Trump feeds these carp summarizes everything about his personality [gives a bitter laugh]."

Others thought that the photo was destined to "grow into an incredible meme."

RT 「鯉にエサをやるトランプ大統領」秀逸なコラ素材に育つ予感。
ねこぱん @catandloaf

RT 「鯉にエサをやるトランプ大統領」秀逸なコラ素材に育つ予感。

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I have a feeling that this photo of 'President Trump feeding carp' will grow into an incredible meme."

ADVERTISEMENT

...and they were right.

トランプの鯉のエサやりに対抗して安倍さんこうしたら支持率上がったのに勿体ない
一つの時代が終わった@グロック @kona_cheese3

トランプの鯉のエサやりに対抗して安倍さんこうしたら支持率上がったのに勿体ない

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Mr. Abe's approval rating would've gone higher if he went against Trump's carp feeding like this."

仕事が終わらないので、トランプ大統領の雑なコイの餌やりをループのGIFにして一息ついている。
藤井亮 @ryofujii2000

仕事が終わらないので、トランプ大統領の雑なコイの餌やりをループのGIFにして一息ついている。

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I can't get my work done, so I'm taking a break by creating a loop GIF of President Trump roughly feeding the carp."

However, a lot of people were sympathetic to Trump; some said they have hard time understanding why feeding carp is entertaining.

周りドン引きやん。隣のやつ、友達なら教えてあげたらいいのに。 トランプ大統領、迎賓館でコイに餌やり https://t.co/ENMnGESorJ
fusae @FATE_SOSEI

周りドン引きやん。隣のやつ、友達なら教えてあげたらいいのに。 トランプ大統領、迎賓館でコイに餌やり https://t.co/ENMnGESorJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Everyone around is making awkward looks. If they're friends, the guy next to him should've taught Trump [how to feed carp]."

トランプの鯉への餌やりめっちゃわかるwww 最初はまだ風情だなんだって気分はあるんだけど1/3もいったら後はもう飽きちゃうのよ…w
テンさん＠マンドラ鯖deナイト @TenzenRonfaure

トランプの鯉への餌やりめっちゃわかるwww 最初はまだ風情だなんだって気分はあるんだけど1/3もいったら後はもう飽きちゃうのよ…w

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I totally understand why Trump is feeding carp that way lol. At first, there's a feeling of so appealing or something like that, but if you finish feeding one-third of the food, you just get bored...lol."

ADVERTISEMENT
鯉の餌をぶちまけてるトランプさんの画像が流れてるけど、調べたらトランプさんの前に安倍さんもぶちまけてるのね
あゆたや＠コル玉革ブロ @Ayutaya_

鯉の餌をぶちまけてるトランプさんの画像が流れてるけど、調べたらトランプさんの前に安倍さんもぶちまけてるのね

Reply Retweet Favorite

"A photo of Mr. Trump throwing the food seems to be going around, but when I searched online, it turns out Mr. Abe was throwing his before Mr. Trump."

鯉に餌をやる風流をあまりご理解なさっていない様子のトランプ氏に、小さな少年のような風情を見てなぜかニッコリしてしまいました。少しづつ餌をやり、そのたびに鯉が鰭を振って近寄ってくる様子を楽しむというのはゆったりした時間を楽しむことでもあるのですが、お忙しい大統領には無理な様子ですね
緑川華子☆ @kyatelin

鯉に餌をやる風流をあまりご理解なさっていない様子のトランプ氏に、小さな少年のような風情を見てなぜかニッコリしてしまいました。少しづつ餌をやり、そのたびに鯉が鰭を振って近寄ってくる様子を楽しむというのはゆったりした時間を楽しむことでもあるのですが、お忙しい大統領には無理な様子ですね

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Mr. Trump didn't seem to really get the art of feeding carp; I saw a charm of a little boy, and for some reason, I smiled. To feed carp little by little, and to watch them get closer to you by shaking their fins — these are ways to enjoy a relaxing time. But that seems impossible for a president who's busy."

鯉の餌を池にぶちまけるトランプ。窘めもせず薄ら笑いでそれを眺めるだけのわが国首相。今の日米関係をある意味象徴している。
デイモン祥子 @shokodaimon

鯉の餌を池にぶちまけるトランプ。窘めもせず薄ら笑いでそれを眺めるだけのわが国首相。今の日米関係をある意味象徴している。

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Trump pours the carp's food in a pond. And our prime minister, without telling [Trump], stares with a smirk on his face. In a way, this describes what the current US-Japan alliance looks like."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT