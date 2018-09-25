World Leaders Laughed At Trump's Claim That Things Are Going Great Since He Took Over

President Donald Trump gave his second address before the UN General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, and it went...fine. It went fine.

Trump: "My administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." UN General Assembly: *laughs* https://t.co/QacIiTfrTu

Well, as fine as can be when you get a bit more than a chuckle from the crowd when talking about how great things have been going since you took office.

“Today, I stand before the United Nations General Assembly to share the extraordinary progress we’ve made,” Trump declared. “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country. America’s — so true.”

At that, the normally staid General Assembly Hall broke out into a chorus of chortles and guffaws.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” Trump said with a smile, before continuing on with his speech.