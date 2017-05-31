BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" And People Are Very Confused

Donald Trump Tweeted "Covfefe" And People Are Very Confused

Update: Trump deleted the tweet nearly six hours later and is leaving it to the public to decide what "covfefe" means.

By Brad Esposito and Francis Whittaker

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 31, 2017, at 7:09 a.m. ET

Posted on May 31, 2017, at 1:04 a.m. ET

It was about midnight Washington, DC, time when President Donald Trump sent out a tweet, as he is known to do. However, he appeared to fall short of actually completing his sentence.

At first, people thought "covfefe" was a mistake that Trump would soon delete and fix.

In fairness, you get some positive covfefe from Breitfef, FOX &amp; Ferfs, and Milo Fefenefellfef as well. https://t.co/3X30gmefJ2
Jazz Twemlow @JazzTwemlow

In fairness, you get some positive covfefe from Breitfef, FOX &amp; Ferfs, and Milo Fefenefellfef as well. https://t.co/3X30gmefJ2

However, as time went on and Trump didn't delete his tweet, people started to read into it.

Who among us hasn't had an embarrassing typo blow up while casually possessing the ability to launch ~750 nukes instantaneously at whatever.
Kelsey D. Atherton @AthertonKD

Who among us hasn't had an embarrassing typo blow up while casually possessing the ability to launch ~750 nukes instantaneously at whatever.

It was up for quite some time.

It's been 22 minutes. I think he meant covfefe.
Zach Braff @zachbraff

It's been 22 minutes. I think he meant covfefe.

Almost an hour and the covfefe tweet is still up. Imagine he tweets something wrong during a crisis. Who's there to fix it?
Jacob Grier @jacobgrier

Almost an hour and the covfefe tweet is still up. Imagine he tweets something wrong during a crisis. Who's there to fix it?

'No, it's still there 😂😂😂' #covfefe
bilal @TheInterdiction

'No, it's still there 😂😂😂' #covfefe

But what, exactly, is "covfefe"?

Twitter/Shrimptooth / Via Twitter: @Shrimptooth
Twitter/Wellcome Collection / Via Twitter: @ExploreWellcome
Winner. #covfefe
Joey Greaber @JoeyGreaber

Winner. #covfefe

@scalzi A noble covfefe embiggens the smallest hands.
Tom Tomorrow @tomtomorrow

@scalzi A noble covfefe embiggens the smallest hands.

And what has happened to Donald Trump?

Me, trying to get anything done before I've had my first cup of covfefe
Rob Stott @Rob_Stott

Me, trying to get anything done before I've had my first cup of covfefe

It's all coming together. #covfefe
Ben Richman @BenjaminRichman

It's all coming together. #covfefe

This tweet didn't age well. #Covfefe
Reasonable People @LOLBeReasonable

This tweet didn't age well. #Covfefe

Note from Ivanka proves worst fears about #covfefe.
David Schneider @davidschneider

Note from Ivanka proves worst fears about #covfefe.

covfefe
Trump Draws @TrumpDraws

covfefe

Whatever covfefe means, it led to a *lot* of memes:

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe"
Charles M. Blow @CharlesMBlow

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe"

#Covfefe
Owlbear @TabletopOwlbear

#Covfefe

There were parody accounts and references to the orb:

This is why Twitter will win. #covfefe
Chris Quilietti 📻 @ChrisQ_1

This is why Twitter will win. #covfefe

*Damn* fine covfefe.

Jacob Oller @JacobOller

Even the dictionary got involved:

Wakes up. Checks Twitter. . . . Uh... . . . 📈 Lookups fo... . . . Regrets checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

Wakes up. Checks Twitter. . . . Uh... . . . 📈 Lookups fo... . . . Regrets checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.

And Urban Dictionary moved fast:

Y'all are so quick. #covfefe
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Y'all are so quick. #covfefe

As is often the case though, the real story is probably the most boring:

I think Trump was trying to write, "despite the negative press coverage..." accidentally hit sent after mucking up &amp; got distracted.
Jeet Heer @HeerJeet

I think Trump was trying to write, "despite the negative press coverage..." accidentally hit sent after mucking up &amp; got distracted.

Thanks, Jeet. 🙄

By the early hours of Wednesday morning, covfefe had *finally* been deleted:

Twitter/@realDonaldTrump / Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

It was live on Twitter dot com for almost six hours.

You're all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way.
J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

You're all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way.

RIP, covfefe. We hardly knew ye!

RIP #covfefe
Andrew Stroehlein @astroehlein

RIP #covfefe

BUT WAIT. It didn't finish there. Trump tweeted this, at 6:09 a.m. ET, just under 20 minutes after the original covfefe tweet was deleted.

Twitter/realdonaldtrump

In the replies, some people were not impressed.

@realDonaldTrump I don't think pretending to invent words is within the remit of the President
Chris York @ChrisDYork

@realDonaldTrump I don't think pretending to invent words is within the remit of the President

But others were glad the president saw the funny side of it.

@realDonaldTrump Glad you have a sense of humour about it!
Richard HP @richardhp

@realDonaldTrump Glad you have a sense of humour about it!

And of course, people did have a go at guessing the meaning.

@HullDockster @ChrisDYork @realDonaldTrump
Kathy Hays 🤦🏼‍♀️ @everybodyzzmama

@HullDockster @ChrisDYork @realDonaldTrump

@realDonaldTrump Your hands are too small for your phone's keyboard?
Rupert Myers @RupertMyers

@realDonaldTrump Your hands are too small for your phone's keyboard?

Twitter/Pappiness / Via Twitter: @Pappiness

Late on Wednesday evening, Hillary Clinton tried her own covfefe tweet. It was... well, look. It's a tweet about covfefe.

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF

There were mixed reviews:

@HillaryClinton 🔥🔥🔥
Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski

@HillaryClinton 🔥🔥🔥

Clinton with a team of uncertain aides yelling that "covfefe house" is the line, "covfefe house!"
Twiττer's Good Boy @twitersgoodboy

Clinton with a team of uncertain aides yelling that "covfefe house" is the line, "covfefe house!"

@HillaryClinton
George Tinari @gtinari

@HillaryClinton

The year 2017. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton really gonna have a twitter fingers dispute. This ain't happening.
carol îmwe @carxlinv

The year 2017. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton really gonna have a twitter fingers dispute. This ain't happening.

How Do You Correctly Pronounce "Covfefe"?

buzzfeed.com

