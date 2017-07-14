BuzzFeed News

Trump And Macron Listened To A Band Cover "Get Lucky" And Reacted Very Differently

Macron: Oui. Trump: Non.

By David Mack

Posted on July 14, 2017, at 11:48 a.m. ET

President Trump and the first lady spent Thursday and Friday in Paris to mark Bastille Day, France's national holiday. The trip, which came at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, also marked 100 years since US forces entered World War I.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

As part of the festivities, the leaders attended a big military parade on the famed Champs-Élysées on Friday.

Pool New / Reuters

During the ceremony, a French army marching band played an amazing cover of a bunch of Daft Punk songs. (The electronic duo are French, in case you forgot.)

Pool New / Reuters

But Trump and Macron had two, err, rather different reactions.

Macron's all, "I'm digging this because I'm a hip, young president who grew up dancing to these sick beats in la discothèque."

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

While Trump is, umm, not thinking those things.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

Here's Macron smiling as he reflects on how the French robots made a seamless transition from house, to electronica, to dance music.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

And here's Trump.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr
Macron:💃

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

Trump: 😐

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

As some pointed out on Twitter, perhaps the 71-year-old Trump simply hadn't heard "Get Lucky" before.

Twitter: @TetZoo

And many, many people noted Trump's hair, at least, was bopping along to the beat.

Twitter: @PHpolicydoc
To be fair, Trump did give a hearty round of applause, and even a whistle, when the song was over.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

Also, let's be honest, "Get Lucky" was way too overplayed.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr
