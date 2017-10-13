BuzzFeed News

Trump Said He Met With "The President Of The Virgin Islands," But ... That's Him

By David Mack

Posted on October 13, 2017, at 3:34 p.m. ET

President Trump addressed evangelical conservatives Friday at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC.

The event was organized by a prominent anti-LGBT group, and anti-LGBT flyers were distributed to guests, but you can read more about that here.
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

At the top of his speech, he mentioned the recent string of natural disasters that have struck Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

"I left Texas, and I left Florida, and I left Louisiana, and I went to Puerto Rico, and I met with the president of the Virgin Islands," he told the crowd.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

It's just that, well, Trump is the president of the US Virgin Islands, because that's a US territory.

Trump was presumably referring to meeting Kenneth Mapp, the governor of the US Virgin Islands, when he visited hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Oct. 3.

Evan Vucci / AP

The White House later sent out a transcript of the speech with the word "president" crossed out and replaced with governor.

The gaffe came a day after the president's energy secretary, Rick Perry, mistakenly referred to Puerto Rico as a "country" during a congressional hearing.

The president has also been criticized for his response to the hurricanes in US territories in the Caribbean, with some suggesting he is treating them like foreign countries.

Trump's Virgin Islands mistake had a lot of people reaching for FacePalm.GIFs

Grant 🇳🇬 @xNekohh

father @kevintriller98

GOATku⚡️🤘🏽 @LukeSkylifter

Brian Leitch @dstacks7

But others imagined what it would like look if Trump were to meet with "the president of the Virgin Islands."

Andrew @andrewtoearth

👻 Keira. 👻 @HashtagCuteButt

@davidmackau 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Christopher 🏈 @FugaziLifeFB

Or when he realized that, deep down (and by law) he was the president of the Virgin Islands all along.

Ξric 🔱 @blayysian

Coincidentally, the blunder happened the same week he boasted he would take an IQ test to show he's smarter than his own secretary of state.

Hafiz Shariff @HafizDoc

Nelson Oluwabukola M @michaelrythms

