Trump Had The Most Awkward Handshake Ever (Believe Me) And The Photos Are Amazing

Let's backtrack. President Trump, aka handshaker in chief, was in the Philippines Monday for the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference, capping off his 13-day tour of Asia. After a group photo, the announcer said it was time for the group of international leaders to take part in the “traditional” ASEAN handshake, where you cross your arms in front of you and then shake the hands of the people standing next to you.