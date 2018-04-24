Trump Brushed "Dandruff" Off Macron's Shoulders In Front Of The Media And Je Suis Shook
The US president said he wanted the French leader to look perfect. Macron's shocked face was incredible.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House on Tuesday morning.
The French leader will be the guest of honor at the Trump administration's state dinner on Tuesday night.
The two presidents sat down for a chat in the Oval Office, where cameras were briefly allowed in to film them.
At the start of the photo op, Trump boasted about what a great relationship he had with the French leader. "It's not fake news," he said. "We do have a very special relationship."
ADVERTISEMENT
Then, in a diplomatic power move for the ages, Trump said he was SUCH a good friend that he was willing to brush what he said was dandruff from Macron's shoulder.
"You have a little piece," Trump said as he brushed the collar of the leader of America's oldest ally on live international television. "We have to make him perfect."
Macron's face said it all.
This, mesdames et messieurs, is the face of a powerful world leader who has just been pwned for an alleged scalp condition.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brutal.
Maybe it was Trump's revenge for that time Macron upstaged him in a handshake last year?
Because I am a SERIOUS reporter, I managed to track down one photo taken prior to the shoulder brush which does appear to show something small and white on Macron's collar.
Can you see it?
ADVERTISEMENT
There it is! But is it dandruff or lint?
Anyway, people were très shook by the whole moment.
Some thought it was a power move.
ADVERTISEMENT
But others wondered how Macron might get his revenge.
Macron also made another amazing face after Trump angrily shut down a reporter who asked if he would pardon his attorney, Michael Cohen.
Incroyable.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.