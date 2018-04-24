BuzzFeed News

Trump Brushed "Dandruff" Off Macron's Shoulders In Front Of The Media And Je Suis Shook

Trump Brushed "Dandruff" Off Macron's Shoulders In Front Of The Media And Je Suis Shook

The US president said he wanted the French leader to look perfect. Macron's shocked face was incredible.

By David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 24, 2018, at 12:48 p.m. ET

Posted on April 24, 2018, at 11:33 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House on Tuesday morning.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

The French leader will be the guest of honor at the Trump administration's state dinner on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The two presidents sat down for a chat in the Oval Office, where cameras were briefly allowed in to film them.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

At the start of the photo op, Trump boasted about what a great relationship he had with the French leader. "It's not fake news," he said. "We do have a very special relationship."

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Then, in a diplomatic power move for the ages, Trump said he was SUCH a good friend that he was willing to brush what he said was dandruff from Macron's shoulder.

HOLY SHIT. TRUMP JUST SAID HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MACRON IS SO GOOD THAT HE BRUSHED OFF DANDRUFF FROM HIS COAT IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS. DIPLOMATIC POWER MOVE. https://t.co/IIeNVCKLKS
David Mack @davidmackau

HOLY SHIT. TRUMP JUST SAID HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MACRON IS SO GOOD THAT HE BRUSHED OFF DANDRUFF FROM HIS COAT IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS. DIPLOMATIC POWER MOVE. https://t.co/IIeNVCKLKS

"You have a little piece," Trump said as he brushed the collar of the leader of America's oldest ally on live international television. "We have to make him perfect."

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Macron's face said it all.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

This, mesdames et messieurs, is the face of a powerful world leader who has just been pwned for an alleged scalp condition.

Pablo Martinez / AP
Brutal.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters, Pablo Martinez / AP

Maybe it was Trump's revenge for that time Macron upstaged him in a handshake last year?

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Because I am a SERIOUS reporter, I managed to track down one photo taken prior to the shoulder brush which does appear to show something small and white on Macron's collar.

Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

Can you see it?

Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images
There it is! But is it dandruff or lint?

Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

Anyway, people were très shook by the whole moment.

@NBCNews @mitchellreports #smh
Alison Maddern @AMAD18

@NBCNews @mitchellreports #smh

@NBCNews @mitchellreports Stop it!
Ketsia Julmeus @Ketetsia612

@NBCNews @mitchellreports Stop it!

Some thought it was a power move.

@oliverdarcy @benshapiro Boss move.
GRZR1Corvette @TorchRedZR1

@oliverdarcy @benshapiro Boss move.

But others wondered how Macron might get his revenge.

@davidmackau The cost to import croissants just went up 1000000%
Rory 🌼🇺🇸 @ciaobellaalora

@davidmackau The cost to import croissants just went up 1000000%

Macron also made another amazing face after Trump angrily shut down a reporter who asked if he would pardon his attorney, Michael Cohen.

A reporter asked Trump if he would pardon Michael Cohen and he snapped back, "Stupid question." LOOK AT MACRON'S FACE. https://t.co/A9uKpQ3vb8
David Mack @davidmackau

A reporter asked Trump if he would pardon Michael Cohen and he snapped back, "Stupid question." LOOK AT MACRON'S FACE. https://t.co/A9uKpQ3vb8

Incroyable.

CNN
