Trump Called Meghan Markle "Nasty" For Previously Criticizing Him

Ahead of his state visit next week to the UK, President Donald Trump has hit back at Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, for her previous criticism of him during the election.

As a new royal, the Duchess is no longer supposed to be making comments that show political favor, but back in 2016 she was free to speak her mind.



"Of course, Trump is divisive," Meghan said in a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore back when she was an actor on Suits. "Think about just female voters alone, right?"

"You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary just because she's a woman," she said, "but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see you don't really want that kind of world."



The Los Angeles-born Meghan dubbed him "misogynistic...and so vocal about it," and said she was considering remaining in Canada, where she filmed Suits, if he won.