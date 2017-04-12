BuzzFeed News

Trump Was Eating "The Most Beautiful Piece Of Chocolate Cake" When He Bombed Syria

The president said he made the decision to launch 59 missiles against Syria over a delicious dessert with the Chinese president.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on April 12, 2017, at 1:13 p.m. ET

Posted on April 12, 2017, at 12:11 p.m. ET

In what has been described as a "giddy" and "gleeful" exchange with a Fox Business anchor, President Trump revealed Wednesday that he was eating "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you've ever seen" while US forces bombed Syria.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo, Trump described the moment last week when he gave the go-ahead to launch 59 missiles against a Syrian base in retaliation for the regime’s apparent chemical weapons attack.

He said the decision was made while he ate dessert with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

(According to an April 7 press briefing by Sean Spicer, Trump gave the "OK to move ahead" with the strikes after speaking to his national security team in a secure room in Palm Beach around 4:00 p.m. last Thursday. The missiles were launched at 7:40 p.m., Spicer said, adding that Trump informed Xi that the "strikes were occurring as their dinner concluded.")

"You have no idea how many people want to hear the answer to this. I have watched speculation for three days now on what that was like," Trump told Bartiromo.

"When did you tell him...before dessert?" Bartiromo asked.

"I will tell you only because you've treated me so good for so long, I have to tell you right?" he responded.

"We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen, and President Xi was enjoying it, and I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded," Trump said.

"And we made a determination to do it," he continued. "So the missiles were on the way, and I said, 'Mr. President, let me explain something to you,' — this is during dessert — we've just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit by the way...unbelievable...from you know, hundreds of miles away, all of which hit...amazing. It's so incredible, it's brilliant, it's genius."

(Trump then briefly interrupted his own cake story to rave about American military technology and equipment, which he said was "better than anybody by a factor of five," to criticize the Obama administration for cutting back and depleting the military "so badly," and to call the Iraq War a "disaster.")

But back to that time Trump told Xi about bombing Syria over dessert.

"So what happens is I said, 'We’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq,'" Trump said.

"Headed to Syria," Bartiromo corrected him.

"Yes. Heading toward Syria," Trump continued.

"I didn't want him to go home," Trump continued, recalling the end of the dinner with Xi. "We're almost finished... What does he do? Finish his dessert and go home, and then they say the guy you just had dinner with attacked —"

"How did he react?" Bartiromo asked, leaning forward with an eager smile to hear the end of the story about that time Trump attacked Syria over a decadent piece of dessert.

"He paused for 10 seconds," Trump continued, "and then he asked the interpreter to please say it again. I didn't think that was a good sign."

"And he said to me, 'Anybody that uses gases' — you could almost say 'or anything else' — 'but anybody that is so brutal and uses gases to do that to young children and babies...it's OK.' He was OK with it. He was OK," Trump said.

After the segment aired, people were a bit confused about whether this was an actual interview between all the "giggling" and "the cake."

Some said the anchor was "practically giddy" as Trump told her the story of bombing Syria.

Twitter: @TheIgMan

Others felt unsettled by "the chocolate cake paired with missiles."

Twitter: @Karf0

Many people noted that Trump had no problem remembering the cake, but forgot about the country he launched missiles against.

Twitter: @kenvogel

Trump "names the wrong country, but can describe the cake," one person said.

Twitter: @karynleigh
"He can't remember where the missiles went but he remembers his delicious chocolate cake."

Twitter: @LoveAndyC

Others felt Trump was using the interview on military action to promote his resort's "most beautiful chocolate cake."

Twitter: @USARedOrchestra

In conclusion:

Jia Tolentino @jiatolentino

When it's time to launch 59 beautiful missiles in the rough direction of Iraq

