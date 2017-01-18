This Photo Of Trump "Writing His Inauguration Speech" Is Getting Trolled
"You look as depressed as we feel."
On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a photo saying it pictured him writing his inauguration address.
"Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday," he wrote.
Almost immediately, people started trolling the picture. One point of ridicule was Trump's facial expression.
Oh no.
While others pointed out the president-elect was writing with a...Sharpie?
Sure looks like it?
Others joked about the potential content of the speech itself.
Many people made references to the Russian hacking allegations.
"V. Putin must be v. proud."
Wow, big if true.
Oh my.
Can't wait for Friday!
