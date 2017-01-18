BuzzFeed News

This Photo Of Trump "Writing His Inauguration Speech" Is Getting Trolled

"You look as depressed as we feel."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 18, 2017, at 1:39 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted a photo saying it pictured him writing his inauguration address.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday.… https://t.co/J0ojOXjrga
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday.… https://t.co/J0ojOXjrga

"Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday," he wrote.

Almost immediately, people started trolling the picture. One point of ridicule was Trump's facial expression.

@realDonaldTrump "Oh god what have I done?"
(((Evan Jacobs))) @esjacobs

@realDonaldTrump "Oh god what have I done?"

Oh no.

Draw me like one of your French girls
HannahJane Parkinson @ladyhaja

Draw me like one of your French girls

"You look as depressed as we feel."

.@realDonaldTrump you look as depressed as we feel.
Kyle Ayers @kyleayers

.@realDonaldTrump you look as depressed as we feel.

While others pointed out the president-elect was writing with a...Sharpie?

@realDonaldTrump that is a blank piece of paper and you're holding a closed sharpie
Jules Suzdaltsev @jules_su

@realDonaldTrump that is a blank piece of paper and you're holding a closed sharpie

Sure looks like it?

@cajunmonkey439 @realDonaldTrump It is *obviously* a sharpie.
Jules Suzdaltsev @jules_su

@cajunmonkey439 @realDonaldTrump It is *obviously* a sharpie.

Others joked about the potential content of the speech itself.

Live look at Trump writing his inaugural address
Ashley Alese Edwards @AshleyAlese

Live look at Trump writing his inaugural address

good job @realDonaldTrump
uhhh @_uhhhhhhh

good job @realDonaldTrump

Many people made references to the Russian hacking allegations.

@realDonaldTrump #NotMyPresident #TheResistance #conflict #Putin #Inauguration In house security cam Mar a Lago
Beo Bachter @kaysintBB

@realDonaldTrump #NotMyPresident #TheResistance #conflict #Putin #Inauguration In house security cam Mar a Lago

"V. Putin must be v. proud."

"Writing my inaugural address"? @realDonaldTrump doesn't need to be so shy about his sketch - V. Putin must be v. p… https://t.co/9mMAv8BBy5
Asa Bennett @asabenn

"Writing my inaugural address"? @realDonaldTrump doesn't need to be so shy about his sketch - V. Putin must be v. p… https://t.co/9mMAv8BBy5

Wow, big if true.

Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Oh my.

"Plus Ultra" in the background. The motto of Spanish kings and Holy Roman Emperors. https://t.co/2fMktwVuAJ
Ben Kesling @bkesling

"Plus Ultra" in the background. The motto of Spanish kings and Holy Roman Emperors. https://t.co/2fMktwVuAJ

Can't wait for Friday!

@realDonaldTrump
Chris O'Brien @obrien

@realDonaldTrump

