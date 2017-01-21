Donald Trump Lies About The Number Of People At His Inauguration

In remarks to members of the CIA on Saturday, Trump accused the media of lying about his inauguration crowds and bragged about the number of times he appeared on the cover of Time magazine.

President Trump on Saturday lied to the intelligence community about the size of the crowd at his inauguration and accused the media of lying about the turnout.

In a bizarre campaign-type speech at the CIA headquarters, Trump gave misleading figures about the crowd at his inauguration, berated a Time magazine writer for an inaccurate pool report about the removal of an MLK bust at the White House, and bragged about the number of times he had appeared on the cover of Time.

Talking about the crowds at his inauguration, Trump said it "looked honestly like a million and a half people" and said "it went all the way back to the Washington Monument."

He also said it was "almost raining" but then "God looked down and said 'we are not going to let it rain on your speech.'"

He said the rain stopped as soon as he began giving his inaugural speech.