Denmark's Prime Minister Is, Like You, Surprised Trump Canceled A Visit Because She Won't Sell Greenland To Him
Oh, and by the way, Greenland is still not for sale.
Denmark's prime minister has expressed "regret and surprise" at Donald Trump's decision to cancel a planned state visit next month after she firmly rejected the US president's wish to buy Greenland.
Speaking in Copenhagen, Mette Frederiksen reiterated once more that Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, was not for sale.
"I had been looking forward to the visit and preparations were well underway," Frederiksen told journalists in a statement delivered in Danish and English. "It was an opportunity to celebrate Denmark's close relationship to the US, which remains one of Denmark's closest allies."
She added, "This does not change the character of our good relations [with the US], and we will of course from Denmark continue our ongoing dialogue with the US on how we can develop our cooperation and deal with the many common challenges we are facing."
Trump had stunned Denmark late Tuesday by abruptly postponing next month's state visit, explicitly tying it to Frederiksen's comments about his proposed purchase of Greenland.
Only hours earlier, the American ambassador, Carla Sands, tweeted excitedly about the president’s upcoming visit.
But on Wednesday she was in damage control mode.
Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, had been invited by Denmark's Queen Margrethe II. Denmark's state broadcaster quoted a royal spokesperson as saying that Trump's announcement "came as a surprise."
“That’s all we have to say about that,” the spokesperson added.
Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt was more direct. “Is this some sort of joke?” she wrote on Twitter after Trump canceled the state visit.
The Wall Street Journal first reported last week that Trump had raised the possibility of buying Greenland, and he confirmed Sunday that such a purchase had been discussed because of the island's strategic location and natural resources.
“Essentially, it’s a large real estate deal. A lot of things can be done," Trump said. "It’s hurting Denmark very badly, because they’re losing almost $700 million a year carrying it. So they carry it at a great loss.”
He later tweeted a meme of a Trump Tower–style skyscraper in a settlement in Greenland.
But any such sale was firmly ruled out by Denmark and Greenland, which is self-governing in all respects apart from foreign policy and defense.
Speaking in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on Sunday, Frederiksen said the sale of Greenland was not even up for discussion, pointing out, for one thing, that Greenland belongs to Greenland, not Denmark.
“Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over," she told a TV reporter. "Let’s leave it there.”
-
