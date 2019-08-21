Denmark's Prime Minister Is, Like You, Surprised Trump Canceled A Visit Because She Won't Sell Greenland To Him

Denmark's prime minister has expressed "regret and surprise" at Donald Trump's decision to cancel a planned state visit next month after she firmly rejected the US president's wish to buy Greenland.



Speaking in Copenhagen, Mette Frederiksen reiterated once more that Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, was not for sale.

"I had been looking forward to the visit and preparations were well underway," Frederiksen told journalists in a statement delivered in Danish and English. "It was an opportunity to celebrate Denmark's close relationship to the US, which remains one of Denmark's closest allies."

She added, "This does not change the character of our good relations [with the US], and we will of course from Denmark continue our ongoing dialogue with the US on how we can develop our cooperation and deal with the many common challenges we are facing."

Trump had stunned Denmark late Tuesday by abruptly postponing next month's state visit, explicitly tying it to Frederiksen's comments about his proposed purchase of Greenland.

