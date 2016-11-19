BuzzFeed News

People Think Trump's Feuding With "Hamilton" To Distract You From This Other Stuff

People Think Trump's Feuding With "Hamilton" To Distract You From This Other Stuff

"Don't let Trump bury his fraud case with this Hamilton noise. This is what he does every damn time."

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on November 20, 2016, at 7:10 a.m. ET

Posted on November 19, 2016, at 10:45 a.m. ET

Mike Pence attended a Broadway performance of Hamilton Friday night, and was met with widespread boos from the audience. Afterward, a member of the cast spoke directly to Pence from the stage.

“We, sir — we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us,” said actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr.

“We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us,” Dixon said. “This is one American story told by a diverse group of men and women of different colors, creeds, and orientations.”

The audience broke into applause following the speech.

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump responded on Twitter, saying the vice president-elect was "harassed" by the cast of Hamilton and demanding an apology:

Trump again demanded the cast apologize to Pence on Sunday morning, while calling the show "highly overrated."

Dixon, who gave the speech, responded to Trump, saying "conversation is not harassment," and expressed appreciation that Pence listened.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show's creator and original star, said he was proud of Dixon and the cast "for leading with love."

He also said he was "proud to remind you that ALL are welcome at the theater."

And Javier Muñoz, the show's current lead, retweeted a fan's tweet to Pence that Muñoz is a "proud, gay, HIV+ man."

Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington, said the cast makes him "so very proud."

In response to widespread criticism of the booing, Josh Gad, former star of Book of Mormon, said "this is what happens when you run on a platform of hate."

In a separate tweet demanding an apology, Trump also said the theater should "always be a safe and special place."

Hours later, Trump continued to tweet about the incident calling it "very rude and insulting." He deleted the tweet minutes later.

Many have been mocking this sentiment, comparing it to frequent condemnation of "safe spaces" by conservatives.

But other people said the entire feud was a classic Trump move to distract people from bigger concerns, such as the $25 million settlement of the Trump University case and Ivanka Trump, who may soon be running his businesses, sitting in on a meeting with the Japanese prime minister.

(Read about the so-called "'stay to play scandal" here).

