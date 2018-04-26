Trump Says He Was Too Busy To Get Melania A Gift For Her Birthday Today
"I got her a beautiful card."
President Donald Trump said Thursday he decided to call in to Fox & Friends because today is Melania Trump's birthday.
"I picked a very, very special day because it is Melania's birthday. I said, 'Let's do it on Melania's birthday.' Happy birthday, Melania," Trump said on air.
So host Brian Kilmeade asked the logical question: What'd you get her?
And then there was a bit of a pause.
ADVERTISEMENT
😬
"Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble," Trump said.
"Maybe I didn't get her so much."
"I got her a beautiful card! You know I'm too busy to be running out looking for presents. OK, but I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."
ADVERTISEMENT
(Same.)
Then he added, "She did a fantastic job with France."
Here's the moment:
HBD, Melania.
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.