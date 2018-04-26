BuzzFeed News

Trump Says He Was Too Busy To Get Melania A Gift For Her Birthday Today

"I got her a beautiful card."

By Tom Namako

Posted on April 26, 2018, at 9:16 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump said Thursday he decided to call in to Fox & Friends because today is Melania Trump's birthday.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Never mind that minutes earlier his nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary dropped out, amid a series of allegations of poor professional behavior.

"I picked a very, very special day because it is Melania's birthday. I said, 'Let's do it on Melania's birthday.' Happy birthday, Melania," Trump said on air.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

So host Brian Kilmeade asked the logical question: What'd you get her?

Fox News

And then there was a bit of a pause.

Fox News
😬

Fox News

"Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble," Trump said.

Fox News

"Maybe I didn't get her so much."

Fox News

"I got her a beautiful card! You know I'm too busy to be running out looking for presents. OK, but I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."

Fox News
(Same.)

Fox News

Then he added, "She did a fantastic job with France."

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Here's the moment:

HBD, Melania.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
