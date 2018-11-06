Live Updates: The Midterm Elections Are Today And Voters Are Out Hitting The Polls
This is BuzzFeed News’s live coverage of the 2018 midterm elections. Check back here for the latest, including our live show starting at 7 p.m. ET.
What We Know So Far
- It’s here. Voters are heading to the polls in the 2018 midterm elections two years after Donald Trump’s win.
- There’s a lot at stake: The House of Representatives might flip to the Democrats. There are a lot of tight races in the Senate but predictions keep it in Republican hands. And there will be battles over governorships and control over statehouses.
- But really, nobody knows anything until all the votes are counted.
- This election has been shaped by a singular and polarizing message from Trump: Be afraid. He has fear-mongered about immigrants, “mobs” armed with sexual misconduct accusations, and Democrats who want to tank the economy.
- Some huge races to watch include US Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz; Stacey Abrams’s bid to become the nation’s first black female governor; and Florida’s governor race.
- And more more women are running for office this year than ever before.
- And hey, we’re talking to you: It’s not too late to vote!
Updates
2018 midterm elections guide: How to watch
Welcome to Election Day. There are, essentially, a billion races happening, and it's hard for any mere mortal to keep track of it all.
But there are also two big, simple questions: Who will control the House? Who will control the Senate?
Let us give you the rundown on how we're approaching the night, and when exactly we'll know if this is the wave election Democrats hope for and Republicans fear.
• Most calls will likely be made between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET. After that, we'll be waiting on calls that are probably a. really close races, b. races from parts of the Midwest and the West Coast.
• It’s pretty likely we’ll know by 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. ET if we’re looking at a major wave election or not, based on data coming from the East Coast and Midwest...
• ...but it’s worth playing around a little with this map, as you’ll get a sense for how tricky even the House landscape is. Democrats need to flip 23 seats to take control of the House. That's actually a lot, and it's definitely possible that Democrats could win in many places and have a strong night on Tuesday, without taking control of the House.
• You'll know it's a huge wave if: It's 9 p.m. ET and people on Twitter and on cable news (and especially on the AM to DM Election Night Special, where you'll find me and Decision Desk HQ's Brandon Finnigan) are talking about massive Democratic turnout along the East Coast. Democrats are already winning House seats in states like Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida, and maybe in places like Ohio, Kentucky, and Texas. Andrew Gillum and Joe Donnelly are winning decisively in Florida and Indiana; Stacey Abrams is coming close to 50% in Georgia; and Phil Bredesen is doing pretty well. And, critically, the early returns in the Midwest look incredibly strong for Democrats.
• You'll know it's not a wave if: It's 9 p.m. ET and you're seeing a lot of tight races along the East Coast, and maybe some where Republicans are holding on, especially in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Midwest.
Here's the complete 2018 midterm elections guide and how to watch. – Katherine Miller
Fox News hosts are campaigning for President Trump
Despite insisting that he would not be campaigning for President Donald Trump at a rally on the eve of the midterm elections, Fox News' Sean Hannity took the stage in front of a cheering crowd in Missouri Monday night.
The Trump campaign had announced Sunday that Hannity, along with talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, would be "special guests" at Trump's final rally before Election Day in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Fox News, however, denied Monday that Hannity would be a part of the campaign rally, stating that the cable-news anchor would instead be there to interview the president before the event. Hannity also denied that he would participate in the rally, tweeting that he would be doing a live show at the venue but would "not be on stage campaigning for the president."
But, as Trump took the stage, hours before polls opened for the midterm elections, he called on Hannity to address the crowd, describing the Fox News host as an "incredible person" who has "been with us since the beginning."
Hannity proceeded to insult the media, repeat the president's stump speech slogans, and laud Trump for fulfilling his campaign promises and bringing "4.5 million new American jobs, 4.3 million Americans off food stamps."
Read more: Fox News Hosts Are Campaigning For President Trump.
– Brianna Sacks
Dana Rohrabacher faces his toughest election yet. If he wins, he’ll owe it to legal pot
LOS ANGELES — For the first time in two decades, US Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California is facing a serious challenge to his seat in congress. A 15-term incumbent Republican who occupies what has long been considered a safe red district in deep-blue Southern California has spent months effectively tied with his Democratic challenger, in what has become one of the most closely watched, and competitive, congressional races this year.
If Rohrabacher loses, his supporters and detractors will likely chalk it up to Orange County’s “blue wave,” as well as the eccentric congressman’s unusual and unabashed support for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. If he wins, however, he will owe much of the credit to his support for another pet cause — legal pot.
For years — long before recent ballot initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana gained traction in several states — marijuana has been a pet cause of Rohrabacher’s, a peculiar side interest for a congressman from a tony, and reliably red, district that includes some of Southern California’s most affluent coastal communities.
Now, that longtime support for cannabis and the budding industry around its legal use has become something of a political lifeline, fueling his campaign with much-needed infusions of cash.
Read more: Dana Rohrabacher Faces His Toughest Election Yet. If He Wins, He’ll Owe It To Legal Pot.
– Salvador Hernandez
Andrew Gillum's optimistic campaign for Florida governor turned into a battle against trump
The scope of Andrew Gillum’s talent became clear to a national audience on October 25, when he invented what will likely be the way Democrats talk about Trump Republicanism for years to come:
"Now, I'm not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist,” Gillum said of his Republican rival for the governorship of Florida, Ron DeSantis, during a debate. “I'm simply saying the racists believe he's a racist.”
That is, more or less, what Hillary Clinton meant to say when she sneered at the “basket of deplorables,” and what Barack Obama never quite found a way to get at when Republicans demanded his birth certificate. And it’s an emblem of how the little-known Tallahassee mayor has shown Democrats a new path in the Trump era, a way to balance the poll-tested imperative to stay positive with the demand that they respond to the vitriolic and sometimes openly racist style of Trump Republicanism.
In a wide-ranging interview in the back of an SUV leaving a Miami rally last week, Gillum explained to BuzzFeed News why he’d said what he did on that debate stage in Davie, rather than simply calling DeSantis a racist.
Read more: Andrew Gillum's Optimistic Campaign For Florida Governor Turned Into A Battle Against Trump.
– Darren Sands
Facebook has blocked more accounts linked to possible foreign interference in the midterm elections
Hours before polls opened in the midterm elections, Facebook announced that it has blocked another network of Facebook and Instagram accounts following a tip from US law enforcement agencies.
The company said late Monday night that it has blocked 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts that it believes were “engaged in coordinated unauthentic behavior.”
“Almost all the Facebook Pages associated with these accounts appear to be in the French or Russian languages, while the Instagram accounts seem to have mostly been in English — some were focused on celebrities, others political debate,” Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, wrote in a blog post.
"Once we know more — including whether these accounts are linked to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency or other foreign entities, we will update this post,” Gleicher added.
The news from Facebook follows a joint statement from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledging that while there was no indication that US election infrastructure had been compromised in the lead up to Tuesday’s vote, foreign operatives have continued to try to influence voters and election outcomes.
“But Americans should be aware that foreign actors—and Russia in particular—continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord,” the statement said. “They can do this by spreading false information about political processes and candidates, lying about their own interference activities, disseminating propaganda on social media, and through other tactics.”
— Pranav Dixit
Native Americans aren’t fighting for Democrats in North Dakota — they’re fighting for their voice
Many people here see the voter ID law — which went into effect 30 days before Election Day, after being tied up in court for years — as nothing short of an explicit effort to suppress the Native American vote. The law requires peoples’ identification cards to have a street address, but out here on the reservation, almost nobody has an address on their IDs. They use P.O. boxes instead. And in much of the countryside of the sprawling reservation, there aren’t even addresses to begin with.
Just like so many times before, the tribes are fighting back. Native Americans in North Dakota say they want to prove something to the people they believe passed the law to stop them from voting: This election, despite the obstacles in their path, they want to have the highest Native voter turnout ever.
Read more: Native Americans Aren’t Fighting For Democrats In North Dakota — They’re Fighting For Their Voice.
—Molly Hensley-Clancy
The elections will decide if millions of people will gain health insurance through Medicaid
Two competing forces are at work. Four states will vote directly on expanding Medicaid and a half dozen close gubernatorial races are between candidates who are either for or against expansion. The stakes are high: In Florida alone, 1.3 million people could gain health insurance through expansion. The candidates there, Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, are on opposite sides of the expansion argument.
Other states are moving in the opposite direction, instituting work requirements that boot people from Medicaid if they don’t work, train, or volunteer for a certain number of hours every week. In 2018, these two movements have come to a head.
Read more: The 2018 Elections Will Decide If Millions Of People Will Gain Health Insurance Through Medicaid.
—Paul McLeod
This former minor league baseball player thinks he can beat Congress's most notorious racist
It's a strange time out here in Iowa, which is still in harvest season as the election quickly approaches. Reading Twitter, you'd get the sense that US Rep. Steve King is burning crosses in the cornfields. In fact, King is largely absent. He’s only going up with his first TV ad on Friday. He’s less a local politician than a global celebrity of the far right, and the outrages that tipped some of his own party’s leadership against him were international: an interview with a far-right Austrian journalist in which he talked about “the Great Replacement” of “our babies” with “somebody else’s babies”; his endorsement of the anti-Semite third-place finisher in the race for mayor of...Toronto.
J.D. Scholten doesn’t talk about that much. Like many of the congressional races this year, the wrenching national conversation here is a dull background roar — one that only just became audible after a poll this week showed the race close, and some Republicans and King donors started to pull their support, especially after this past weekend’s anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh.
Read more: This Former Minor League Baseball Player Thinks He Can Beat Congress's Most Notorious Racist.
—Lissandra Villa
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.