Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter of California has won reelection despite being indicted on charges that he and his wife used more than $250,000 in campaign funds on vacations and for other personal purposes.



Prosecutors say the expenses included vacations to destinations like Italy and Hawaii. Hunter and his wife, Margaret, are also accused of using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for their child’s school tuition and dental procedures.

Hunter also allegedly spent campaign money on five individuals with whom he was having a “personal relationship,” according to the indictment.

Meanwhile, Hunter’s Republican colleague in New York, Rep. Chris Collins, held a narrow lead in his race despite also being indicted earlier this year on separate charges involving insider trading. His Democratic challenger, Nate McMurray, has already called for a recount.

The House Ethics Committee voted in September to investigate both congressmen.

In all, Hunter and his wife face 60 counts, to which they have pleaded not guilty. As a result, House Speaker Paul Ryan temporarily removed Hunter from his committee roles, including his spot on the Armed Services Committee.

His Democratic opponent in the San Diego–area district that has historically gone red was 29-year-old Ammar Campa-Najjar.

