Florida's Governor Has Signed A Bill To Arm Schoolteachers And Raise The Age To Buy Rifles

The new law restricts some rifle sales, allows some teachers to carry guns in school, and provides millions of dollars for security upgrades.

Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School walk through the halls of Florida's state capitol to challenge lawmakers on gun control reform.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed new gun legislation on Friday that would raise the age limit for buying rifles and include a program to arm some teachers in response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead.

"We got historic legislation done," Scott told reporters. "It’s going to make our schools safer."

The legislation was passed by the state lawmakers on Wednesday amid heavy lobbying from survivors of the shooting.

"To the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you made your voices heard," Scott added.



Scott signed the bill despite being opposed to arming teachers, but noted that the program isn't mandatory.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, told the Associated Press after the vote on Wednesday in the Florida House that he supported the new legislation.

"More needs to be done, and it's important for the country to be united in the same way the 17 families united in support of this bill," he said. "My precious daughter Meadow's life was taken, and there's nothing I can do to change that, but make no mistake, I'm a father and I'm on a mission. I'm on a mission to make sure I'm the last dad to ever read a statement of this kind."

On Friday, Scott, who is a Republican, said he shared concerns with families of the shooting victims about some parts of the legislation.

"Not everybody thinks it's the perfect bill. I don’t," he said.

The bill passed the Florida house on a 67–50 vote, showing rare compromise between Republicans and Democrats in a typically pro-gun state after a three-week debate. During that time, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have continued to carry the Never Again movement aimed at banning the sale of assault rifles. A week after the Feb. 14 shooting, survivors and activists also marched on the state capitol to demand gun restrictions.



Even though it doesn't go so far as a ban on assault rifles, students who survived the shooting expressed their excitement on Twitter about the bill passing the Florida House.

