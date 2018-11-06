Election day voters across the country are encountered long lines at polling stations and are reporting some wait times of longer than an hour to cast their ballot — and that's not necessarily a great thing for democracy.

Long waits were reported in Atlanta, St. Louis, Kansas City, New York City, and at precincts in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin and elsewhere.

"I ask voter exiting building as I'm walking in, 'How long did it take to vote?' Looks at his watch & replies, 'Almost two hrs,'" tweeted one voter in Kentucky.

Some celebrated this as a sign of strong voter turnout. But there's more to the story, and that long lines could be yet another barrier to voting access.



"My mother-in-law in central Virginia had to abandon her line to vote after a multiple hour wait because of work. She plans to return in the evening. It is a travesty that elections in this country are not on a weekend or a holiday," tweeted another person in Virginia.



Myrna Pérez, deputy director of the Brennan Center's Democracy Program at NYU, told BuzzFeed News, "There are a lot of reasons why lines can long."



"I think it’s great that people are waiting and people are staying — but it can also mean that the voting machines are broken or that we don’t have enough poll workers," she said.

