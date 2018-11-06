Long Lines At The Polls Could Limit Access To Some Voters
This could mean a great turnout — but also could prevent some from casting their ballot.
Election day voters across the country are encountered long lines at polling stations and are reporting some wait times of longer than an hour to cast their ballot — and that's not necessarily a great thing for democracy.
Long waits were reported in Atlanta, St. Louis, Kansas City, New York City, and at precincts in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin and elsewhere.
"I ask voter exiting building as I'm walking in, 'How long did it take to vote?' Looks at his watch & replies, 'Almost two hrs,'" tweeted one voter in Kentucky.
Some celebrated this as a sign of strong voter turnout. But there's more to the story, and that long lines could be yet another barrier to voting access.
"My mother-in-law in central Virginia had to abandon her line to vote after a multiple hour wait because of work. She plans to return in the evening. It is a travesty that elections in this country are not on a weekend or a holiday," tweeted another person in Virginia.
Myrna Pérez, deputy director of the Brennan Center's Democracy Program at NYU, told BuzzFeed News, "There are a lot of reasons why lines can long."
"I think it’s great that people are waiting and people are staying — but it can also mean that the voting machines are broken or that we don’t have enough poll workers," she said.
The unplanned wait times could be a simple nuisance for some people, Pérez said. But for others with less flexibility — who rely on childcare, need to get back to work, or rely on others for transportation to and from polling centers — "it could be a barrier to casting a ballot that counts."
Pérez and others at the Brennan Center released a study that examined why voters in Florida, Maryland and South Carolina faced some of the longest lines in the country during the 2012 election, and found that precincts with high minority populations were affected the worst.
Those precincts, they found, also tended to have fewer voting machines. The report concluded that many of the factors that contributed could have been avoided — with better planning, and in some cases additional resources.
"We’re not going to be able to get a good democracy on the cheap," Perez said.
In New York City, ballot scanners — voters insert their sheers into the devices to register their votes — were broken around the city, causing confusion and forcing people to leave the lines.
And it also reportedly caused people to hurt themselves!
This line in Manhattan was 150 people long.
Some people said they were stuck in a line but able to wait and see it through. This is in Minneapolis:
This is in Kansas City:
And here's the scene in Atlanta:
Some reminded us that these lines are very much an American thing.
And that overall, it speaks to inequalities in our system.
-
