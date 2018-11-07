Democrats Will Take Control Of The House Of Representatives

Democrats are on track to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, capitalizing on widespread dissatisfaction with President Donald J. Trump across suburban districts from New Jersey to Texas in one of the most closely watched midterm elections in decades.



President Donald Trump called House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi late Tuesday night to "extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority," Pelosi's spokesperson said.

In a victory widely seen as a rebuke to Trump, Democrats won in many longtime Republican strongholds that had flipped to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and where the president remained historically unpopular — especially among college educated women.



It has not been an overwhelmingly blue wave. Republicans hung on in districts where Trump won by big margins, like in Kentucky’s 6th District, where Republican Andy Barr fended off a challenge from veteran Amy McGrath.

Democrats picked up seats they have been trying to win for years: Jason Crow felled Rep. Mike Coffman in suburban Denver, and Jennifer Wexton bested Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's D.C. suburbs.

But they also won in areas where they had not even been able to compete in recent years: Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, a former National Republican Congressional Committee chairman and formidable fundraiser, lost to first-time candidate Colin Allred in the Dallas suburbs. And on Staten Island, Rep. Dan Donovan lost to Democrat Max Rose.

With the House of Representatives, Democrats have gained a powerful tool both to stop Trump’s agenda — preventing things like a repeal of Obamacare — and to fight back against the president, something the party’s frustrated, angry base is clamoring for.

They’re set to head the powerful House Judiciary Committee, which will enable them to launch probes into Trump’s tax returns, family businesses, and dealings with Russia — a playbook similar to the one Republicans used during the Obama administration to investigate things like Benghazi.

In the final weeks before the election, Trump worked to rally the base that had helped him win the presidency in 2016 with divisive, race-fueled rhetoric about immigration — a campaign strategy that was embraced by many in the Republican Party, who cut ads about open borders and dangerous migrants headed in towards the country in hoards.

“Even though I’m not on the ballot, in a certain way I am on the ballot,” he told supporters this week.

Record numbers of voters in both parties said they were enthusiastic about the midterms. But Democrats, who needed to flip a total of 23 seats controlled by Republicans, had an advantage in the race for the House thanks to the sheer number of districts where they were able to compete — dozens of races in vastly different areas across the US, from mostly-white areas in rural Iowa and Maine to Latino districts in Florida and districts that were both wealthy and working class.

That Democrats had a chance to win in so many districts was mostly thanks to unprecedented Democratic enthusiasm in the wake of Trump’s unexpected 2016 victory, flooding the party with money, volunteers, and high-quality candidates.

Democrats raised historic sums of money, much of it from small donors — the left-leaning group ActBlue funneled more than $1 billion to Democratic candidates this year. That money allowed them to run ads that relentlessly pushed a message of protecting health care, hammering Republican candidates for voting against coverage for pre-existing conditions.