WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Steve King, the Iowa congressman known nationally for his racism, has been pretty absent during this year’s reelection campaign, and so it was his opponent, J.D. Scholten, who found himself screaming at a man at the Kossuth County Fair while on a campaign stop.

He was chatting with the man when the conversation turned to national politics and the voter started spouting racial slurs.

“I just lost it,” Scholten recalled during an interview Wednesday from the back of the Winnebago he’s driving around the sprawling Northwest Iowa district. “I probably said a few words I shouldn’t have said. But I got directly in his face, and I go, listen:

“‘You may not vote for me, and that’s fine. But I’m going to beat Steve King, and when I do, I’m going to come back to this … Kossuth County Fair and I’m going to look you in the eyes when I talk about issues. You cannot say that about Steve King.’”

“I don’t think I’ll get his vote,” Scholten added.

It's a strange time out here in Iowa, which is still in harvest season as the election quickly approaches. Reading Twitter, you'd get the sense that King is burning crosses in the cornfields. In fact, King is largely absent. He’s only going up with his first TV ad on Friday. He’s less a local politician than a global celebrity of the far right, and the outrages that tipped some of his own party’s leadership against him were international: an interview with a far-right Austrian journalist in which he talked about “the Great Replacement” of “our babies” with “somebody else’s babies”; his endorsement of the anti-Semite third-place finisher in the race for mayor of...Toronto.

Scholten doesn’t talk about that much. Like many of the congressional races this year, the wrenching national conversation here is a dull background roar — one that only just became audible after a poll this week showed the race close, and some Republicans and King donors started to pull their support, especially after this past weekend’s anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh.

“There’s a lot of little things that add up to right now, and [King’s] notoriety is one of them,” Scholten said. “And that has worked in his advantage in almost every other race until now because what we used to hear was, ‘Oh, that’s just Steve being Steve,’ like that weird uncle. You don’t hear that anymore. You hear enough’s enough. And I think that’s the big difference between earlier cycles and this.”

Altogether, the new attention — from the Anti-Defamation League, from national reporters, from polls and poll-watchers, from Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was here last week to campaign and play basketball — is what Scholten refers to as the “bump.”

“My version of the bump is from 11 p.m. on Monday night when that poll went out showing that we were within one. There was noise about King as a result of the horrific event in Pittsburgh … I think that’s how eyes were on us, but … fundraising, being on national media, being on statewide media, and being in the papers every day now, that’s the bump. And that started as a result of Monday night.”

It’s sort of hard to picture Scholten as mad. He’s a 6-foot-6, affable, 38-year-old former minor league baseball player making his way around the 39 counties in Iowa’s 4th District in a Winnebago that serves as a mobile campaign billboard. The kind of guy that women who meet for coffee group at Hy-Vee in the morning try to set up with their daughters when they find out he isn’t married.

This week, Scholten is spending a couple of days doing a “highway a day” tour across the district. There’s no real structure to it, and it’s very fluid. He came up with the idea last week.

“I said, let’s just go down a highway, we don’t have to plan anything except kind of generically what the times are going to be,” Scholten said. “There’s a lot of unknown, and so I said, worst-case scenario, I just get in there, be seen in these counties, and if anyone has a last-minute question, let’s do it.”