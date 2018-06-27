BuzzFeed News

Watch The Exact Moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Saw That She Had Won Her Primary Election

The 28-year-old challenger beat one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress in a shocking victory in New York’s 14th Congressional District primary.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

Posted on June 27, 2018, at 12:54 p.m. ET

Progressive candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, beat Rep. Joe Crowley, one of the most powerful Democrats in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

A New York City news crew from NY1 was at the candidate's watch party and captured the incredible moment when Ocasio-Cortez watched the crucial numbers roll in.

Challenger @Ocasio2018 toppled one of the top Democrats in Congress, @repjoecrowley, Tuesday night in their primary in the 14th District. The victory stunned even her, live on our channel. #NY1Politics https://t.co/fnK1O0bacz https://t.co/RjuqHJpn1p
Spectrum News NY1 @NY1

Challenger @Ocasio2018 toppled one of the top Democrats in Congress, @repjoecrowley, Tuesday night in their primary in the 14th District. The victory stunned even her, live on our channel. #NY1Politics https://t.co/fnK1O0bacz https://t.co/RjuqHJpn1p

You can see the EXACT moment when she realizes that she's won.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News

This is a face of pure shock. Pure I-need-to-hold-on-to-the-reporter-for-a-second shock.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News
"What are you feeling right now? Can you put it into words?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News

Ocasio-Cortez had only one possible answer.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News

Which is fair, honestly.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News

This is the face of someone who is trying to come to terms with the numbers she's seeing on the screen as well as the fact that she's on live television.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News
You can see her suddenly realize, yes, it's interview time.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News

She managed to pull it together and get back on track.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spectrum News / BuzzFeed News

"Every single person here has worked their butt off to change the future of the Bronx and Queens. That's what I know," she said.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

"This victory belongs to every single grassroots organizer, every working parent, every mom, every member of the LGBTQ community, every person is responsible for this."

Scott Heins / Getty Images

There's nothing like having a camera nearby for those unexpected moments!

Spectrum News
