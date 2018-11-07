Scott Walker Just Lost The Wisconsin Governor Race
Scott Walker made it through a recall, two gubernatorial races, and an unsuccessful presidential campaign. He couldn’t make it through 2018.
PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Wisconsin voters on Tuesday denied Gov. Scott Walker a third term, at the very least pausing a political career that not so long ago seemed to represent the future of the Republican Party and conservative movement.
Democrat Tony Evers, the state’s schools superintendent, unseated Walker in a race with high stakes — regionally and nationally — for both parties.
For Democrats, it was a chance to reclaim the governorship in a once-bluish purple state that was trending red and to put a dent in any lingering White House ambitions Walker might have. For Republicans, it was a scramble to keep momentum going after Donald Trump became the party’s first presidential candidate since 1984 to win Wisconsin’s electoral votes, and to preserve a foothold for Trump in the Midwest.
Supporters who gathered at Walker’s watch party Tuesday — held at a hotel here in the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County — went silent as a local TV station broke in to report that Evers had won a commanding share of late-arriving ballots from Milwaukee. Someone quickly muted the television, and within minutes, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch took the stage to send everyone home without conceding.
“I am here this morning to tell you that the fight is not over,” Walker’s running mate told the deflated crowd early Wednesday morning. “As many as you have seen all night long, this race is a dead heat. It is truly too close to call. We are used to tough races here in Wisconsin, aren’t we, ladies and gentlemen?”
The Associated Press called the race for Evers soon after. Walker was not prepared to concede.
“We need the official canvass and for military ballots to be counted before any decision can be made," Brian Reisinger, senior adviser to Walker's campaign, said in an early morning email that also raised questions about the late-arriving ballots from Milwaukee. "Thousands of ballots were damaged and had to be recreated. Until there is a comparison of the original ballots to the recreated ballots, there is no way to judge their validity.”
Until now, Walker had a knack for survival with Wisconsinites. First elected in 2010, among a class of conservative governors that thrived on the tea party energy, he won a recall vote two years later after a bitter fight over his move to limit the collective-bargaining power of the state's public-employee unions. After clinching a second term in 2014, he quickly began assembling a presidential campaign.
But after two terms in which Walker often was a nationally polarizing figure, his allies and his adversaries knew there could be a strong sense of Walker fatigue.
Walker saw this loss coming. He spent most of 2018 warning about a “blue wave” that could wipe out him and other Republicans, and tried to convince his supporters that they should believe the polls that had him trailing Evers and work harder to push him across the finish line. Polls over the final weeks improved for Walker, showing a dead heat with Evers, but he never enjoyed a comfortable lead.
The governor’s defeat ends an era of in-state dominance and national prominence for Wisconsin Republicans. Walker was one-third of a triumvirate that also included House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville and former Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus of Kenosha. Ryan, the party’s vice presidential nominee in 2012, chose not to seek reelection this year. Priebus, who went on to become Trump’s first White House chief of staff, didn’t last long in the role.
Trump and Walker were not a great match at first, either. After ending his presidential bid, Walker urged others to drop out as well, “so that the voters can focus on a limited number of candidates who can offer a positive, conservative alternative to the current frontrunner.” The frontrunner, of course, was Trump.
But they repaired their relationship once Trump was elected president. Trump campaigned for Walker in the final days of this year’s race. “He’s become a great friend of mine,” Trump said of Walker in Mosinee at the end of October.
“He's a warrior,” Trump later added. “Didn't he win, like, three elections last time?”
Walker’s defeat is especially significant given the inroads Republicans had made, largely thanks to Trump’s appeal with working-class voters, in the industrial Midwest. The warning signs in Wisconsin mirrored those in other states across the region ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Two of the country’s other most competitive gubernatorial races were in Midwest states Trump won in 2016: Iowa and Ohio (Republicans held governors' offices in both those states Tuesday).
There were hints that Walker, 51, was interested in another run for president — not necessarily in 2020, when Trump is up for reelection, but in 2024. A stint last year as head of the Republican Governors Association allowed him to tend to his national brand and cultivate allies in key early caucus and primary states.
But trouble was brewing back home. Democrats were hammering away at Walker’s policies, which suddenly were not as popular or politically tenable as they once were. Wisconsin, for example, joined other states in suing to stop Obamacare soon after Walker took office. Eight years later, protection for preexisting medical conditions — a provision of Obamacare that would be jeopardized if congressional Republicans ever succeed in repealing the law — became a central issue in gubernatorial races across the country, including Walker’s.
Evers argued that Walker’s past strident opposition to the health care law made him untrustworthy on the issue. Nevertheless, Walker spent the final days of the campaign vowing to preserve such coverage at the state level if necessary.
“Gov. Scott Walker has promised me and he has promised you that as long as he’s governor of Wisconsin, people with preexisting conditions will always be protected,” Walker’s running mate, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, told supporters while introducing the governor Monday night at an election eve rally in Waukesha.
When Walker took the stage, in the middle of a welding factory floor, he said he believed the health care issue was what had made his race such a toss-up. He accused Evers and Democrats of distorting his position on preexisting conditions.
“This election is that close,” Walker said, referring to polling last week from Marquette University Law School. “It’s that close: 47–47. Can’t get any closer. We’re the closest gubernatorial election in the country. Yet that same poll showed that by a wide margin, people believe that the state of Wisconsin is headed forward. We need to remind them that it didn’t happen by accident, and it can all go away like that tomorrow night if voters make the wrong choice.”
