Scott Walker Just Lost The Wisconsin Governor Race

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Wisconsin voters on Tuesday denied Gov. Scott Walker a third term, at the very least pausing a political career that not so long ago seemed to represent the future of the Republican Party and conservative movement.

Democrat Tony Evers, the state’s schools superintendent, unseated Walker in a race with high stakes — regionally and nationally — for both parties.

For Democrats, it was a chance to reclaim the governorship in a once-bluish purple state that was trending red and to put a dent in any lingering White House ambitions Walker might have. For Republicans, it was a scramble to keep momentum going after Donald Trump became the party’s first presidential candidate since 1984 to win Wisconsin’s electoral votes, and to preserve a foothold for Trump in the Midwest.



Supporters who gathered at Walker’s watch party Tuesday — held at a hotel here in the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County — went silent as a local TV station broke in to report that Evers had won a commanding share of late-arriving ballots from Milwaukee. Someone quickly muted the television, and within minutes, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch took the stage to send everyone home without conceding.

“I am here this morning to tell you that the fight is not over,” Walker’s running mate told the deflated crowd early Wednesday morning. “As many as you have seen all night long, this race is a dead heat. It is truly too close to call. We are used to tough races here in Wisconsin, aren’t we, ladies and gentlemen?”

The Associated Press called the race for Evers soon after. Walker was not prepared to concede.

“We need the official canvass and for military ballots to be counted before any decision can be made," Brian Reisinger, senior adviser to Walker's campaign, said in an early morning email that also raised questions about the late-arriving ballots from Milwaukee. "Thousands of ballots were damaged and had to be recreated. Until there is a comparison of the original ballots to the recreated ballots, there is no way to judge their validity.”



Until now, Walker had a knack for survival with Wisconsinites. First elected in 2010, among a class of conservative governors that thrived on the tea party energy, he won a recall vote two years later after a bitter fight over his move to limit the collective-bargaining power of the state's public-employee unions. After clinching a second term in 2014, he quickly began assembling a presidential campaign.

But after two terms in which Walker often was a nationally polarizing figure, his allies and his adversaries knew there could be a strong sense of Walker fatigue.

Walker saw this loss coming. He spent most of 2018 warning about a “blue wave” that could wipe out him and other Republicans, and tried to convince his supporters that they should believe the polls that had him trailing Evers and work harder to push him across the finish line. Polls over the final weeks improved for Walker, showing a dead heat with Evers, but he never enjoyed a comfortable lead.