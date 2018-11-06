Jailed Ohio Voters Are Suing The State So They Can Vote

Ohio voters arrested and jailed after the deadline to request an absentee ballot filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday seeking emergency court action so that they can vote in the midterm elections.

Under Ohio law, a person in jail facing criminal charges does not lose their right to vote. In order to vote while incarcerated, however, defendants have to request an absentee ballot; in-person requests had to be made by Nov. 2 and mailed requests had to be received by Nov. 3. The lawsuit contends that a "substantial number" of people booked into county jails on or after Nov. 2 are eligible to vote but won't be able to.

Mark Gaber, senior legal counsel with the Campaign Legal Center, one of the groups involved in filing the lawsuit, told BuzzFeed News that CLC estimated more than 400 eligible voters were jailed over the weekend. There are 72 county jails in Ohio, according to the lawsuit.

"These are eligible voters who have no other means of voting because of Ohio election law as it currently stands," Gaber said.



The lawyers on Tuesday filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order asking a judge to require state officials to allow eligible registered voters jailed since Nov. 2 to submit requests for absentee ballots through the end of the day on Tuesday. Gaber said they would likely be in court for a hearing in a few hours.

The lawsuit notes that Ohio election law includes a process for eligible voters hospitalized at the last minute to make a late request for an absentee ballot. Gaber said election laws nationwide were a "mixed bag" when it came to accounting for last-minute incarcerations — some states, such as Arizona, have emergency absentee ballot laws for these detainees, he said, while others, like Ohio, do not.