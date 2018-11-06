Fox News Hosts Are Campaigning For President Trump

Despite insisting that he would not be campaigning for President Donald Trump at a rally on the eve of the midterm elections, Fox News' Sean Hannity took the stage in front of a cheering crowd in Missouri Monday night.

The Trump campaign had announced Sunday that Hannity, along with talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, would be "special guests" at Trump's final rally before Election Day in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

“We’re glad to welcome Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as special guests to this final stop on the tour where President Trump will make his case to the American people to support GOP candidates on Election Day in order to continue our great American comeback under his leadership,” Trump's campaign said in the press release.

Fox News, however, denied Monday that Hannity would be a part of the campaign rally, stating that the cable-news anchor would instead be there to interview the president before the event.

Hannity also denied that he would participate in the rally, tweeting that he would be doing a live show at the venue but would "not be on stage campaigning for the president," adding in tweet that this was "[s]omething I have done in every election in the past."