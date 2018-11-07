Floridians Just Voted To Restore Voting Rights For More Than 1 Million Convicted Felons

About 1.4 million Floridians who haven’t been able to cast ballots in elections because of laws barring convicted felons from voting regained their right to vote under a constitutional amendment approved by voters Tuesday.

According to preliminary election results, 64% voted in favor of Amendment 4, which restores voting rights to felons, except those convicted of murder and sexual offenses, automatically after they complete all the terms of their sentences, including parole or probation.

The amendment needed 60% of votes to pass.



“We think this would add to the chorus of the Florida electorate,” Neil Volz, political director for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, the group behind the amendment, told BuzzFeed News. “It would allow millions of people whose voices have been silenced to get their voices back.”

Convicted felons had been permanently barred from voting in Florida unless granted clemency by the governor on a case-by-case basis in what has been a yearslong process under outgoing Gov. Rick Scott.

Nearly 1.7 million Floridians were disenfranchised — the highest in the nation — as of 2016, according to data from the Sentencing Project. About 21 percent of black Floridians — or more than 499,000 — were disenfranchised.

The state was one of four that deny the right to vote to all felons until they petition for rights restoration.

“It’s a very arbitrary process and the governor has full control, so depending on who’s in office you can have a good chance of getting your rights restored or not at all,” Morgan McLeod, a spokesperson for the Sentencing Project, told BuzzFeed News.

