The Midterm Elections Brought Out First-Time Voters Of All Ages
First-time voters — young, old, and new US citizens — and their loved ones tweeted heartwarming stories about their first experience casting ballots on Tuesday.
Here are some of the highlights:
This dad said he has taken his daughter to his polling place for 18 years. This was the first time they both cast ballots.
“I got a big round of applause,” a 36-year-old woman said after the greeter announced it was her first time voting.
This woman joked that her husband was a virgin voter: “He’s been deflowered now and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”
“I am SO glad my first vote comes at such an important time in this country's history,” a new US citizen said.
One person said their 80-year-old grandmother recently became naturalized after 30 years in the US and cast her first ballot.
“I voted for the first time and I did it for myself, my family, and my community,” one woman said.
This new US citizen said she never thought she’d be able to say she voted.
“Two people congratulated me,” one young voter said.
This person said they overcame their fear of places and situations that might cause panic to vote for the first time in their life.
“Never think your vote doesn’t count as I once did,” this 44-year-old first-time voter said.
