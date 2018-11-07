BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Midterm Elections Brought Out First-Time Voters Of All Ages

2018 Midterm Elections

The Midterm Elections Brought Out First-Time Voters Of All Ages

“Does that make him a voting virgin? Or a virgin voter? Who cares! He’s been deflowered now and it couldn’t come at a better time.”

By Stephanie K. Baer

Headshot of Stephanie K. Baer

Stephanie K. Baer

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 7:37 p.m. ET

Nick Oxford / Reuters

First-time voters — young, old, and new US citizens — and their loved ones tweeted heartwarming stories about their first experience casting ballots on Tuesday.

Here are some of the highlights:

This dad said he has taken his daughter to his polling place for 18 years. This was the first time they both cast ballots.

We have gone to the voting booth together for 18 years in a row. This is her first time to vote. The single greatest determinant of whether or not people vote is whether or not their parents took them to the polls as children. #MidtermElections2018 https://t.co/dsEDdC1hv5
Andy Mink @Mink_ED

We have gone to the voting booth together for 18 years in a row. This is her first time to vote. The single greatest determinant of whether or not people vote is whether or not their parents took them to the polls as children. #MidtermElections2018 https://t.co/dsEDdC1hv5

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I got a big round of applause,” a 36-year-old woman said after the greeter announced it was her first time voting.

I am 36 years old and I voted for the first time. I told the greeter this bc I didn't know where to go. He looked at me and asked if this was really my first time voting. He announced it at the voting poll center and I got a big round of applause. Make your vote count #IVoted
Luisa Martinez @lovingangelrose

I am 36 years old and I voted for the first time. I told the greeter this bc I didn't know where to go. He looked at me and asked if this was really my first time voting. He announced it at the voting poll center and I got a big round of applause. Make your vote count #IVoted

Reply Retweet Favorite

This woman joked that her husband was a virgin voter: “He’s been deflowered now and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

So proud of my husband who voted for the first time as a US citizen. Does that make him a voting virgin? Or a virgin voter? Who cares! He's been deflowered now and it couldn't come at a better time. #VoteToday https://t.co/8CcnWt5KRe
Sonia Kupfer @SoniaKupfer

So proud of my husband who voted for the first time as a US citizen. Does that make him a voting virgin? Or a virgin voter? Who cares! He's been deflowered now and it couldn't come at a better time. #VoteToday https://t.co/8CcnWt5KRe

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I am SO glad my first vote comes at such an important time in this country's history,” a new US citizen said.

I voted for the first time in my life after 35 years as a permanent resident in this country. I chose to become a US citizen and renounce my Indian citizenship (made me very sad). I am SO glad my first vote comes at such an important time in this country’s history. https://t.co/z7WfNEVdGD
Vagdevi @VagdeviCGT

I voted for the first time in my life after 35 years as a permanent resident in this country. I chose to become a US citizen and renounce my Indian citizenship (made me very sad). I am SO glad my first vote comes at such an important time in this country’s history. https://t.co/z7WfNEVdGD

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person said their 80-year-old grandmother recently became naturalized after 30 years in the US and cast her first ballot.

My 80 year old grandmother finally became a U.S. citizen after moving here from Guatemala 30 years ago. Today, she got to vote for the first time. My heart is happy. ❤️
M @killsmesoftly

My 80 year old grandmother finally became a U.S. citizen after moving here from Guatemala 30 years ago. Today, she got to vote for the first time. My heart is happy. ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I voted for the first time and I did it for myself, my family, and my community,” one woman said.

I voted for the first time and I did it for myself, my family, and my community 💗 #IVoted
leslie @_lpnavarro

I voted for the first time and I did it for myself, my family, and my community 💗 #IVoted

Reply Retweet Favorite

This new US citizen said she never thought she’d be able to say she voted.

I became a US citizen over the summer and I just voted for the first time. Genuinely something I never thought I’d be able to say or do. Go out and vote; your voice matters and you can make a difference. #MidtermElections2018 #ElectionDay2018 #BeAVoter #IVoted
sandra @its_sandracee

I became a US citizen over the summer and I just voted for the first time. Genuinely something I never thought I’d be able to say or do. Go out and vote; your voice matters and you can make a difference. #MidtermElections2018 #ElectionDay2018 #BeAVoter #IVoted

Reply Retweet Favorite

“Two people congratulated me,” one young voter said.

My first time voting went smoothly. Two people congratulated me ✊ #iVoted
Lauren @isJLaur

My first time voting went smoothly. Two people congratulated me ✊ #iVoted

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person said they overcame their fear of places and situations that might cause panic to vote for the first time in their life.

It has taken me 12 years... today I overcame my agoraphobia and anxiety and voted for the first time in my life just so I could vote for the change needed... vote for @JamesSmithforSC @MPowersNorrell @ethicsagain https://t.co/nX7X9LpeT2
Dea A @Dea_A_18

It has taken me 12 years... today I overcame my agoraphobia and anxiety and voted for the first time in my life just so I could vote for the change needed... vote for @JamesSmithforSC @MPowersNorrell @ethicsagain https://t.co/nX7X9LpeT2

Reply Retweet Favorite

“Never think your vote doesn’t count as I once did,” this 44-year-old first-time voter said.

I am 44 years old. Today, I am a first time voter. Yes, first time. Never think your vote doesn't count as I once did. If we all think that way, the effects will snowball. Each voice, each belief, each #Vote counts! #IVoted #TheResistance @Tsoukalos https://t.co/fXLWlSaXK8
Azura @AzuraCiaradh

I am 44 years old. Today, I am a first time voter. Yes, first time. Never think your vote doesn't count as I once did. If we all think that way, the effects will snowball. Each voice, each belief, each #Vote counts! #IVoted #TheResistance @Tsoukalos https://t.co/fXLWlSaXK8

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT